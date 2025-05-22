Member Login
Home » Investing » I’m Adding This 7% Dividend Stock for a Recession-Resistant Portfolio

I’m Adding This 7% Dividend Stock for a Recession-Resistant Portfolio

This dividend stock is an excellent way for investors to simply stop worrying about a potential recession.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

When talk of a recession begins to bubble up again, it’s natural for investors to get a little nervous. But instead of retreating, this is often the best time to refine a portfolio and make sure it’s packed with companies that can withstand economic pressure. That’s where dividend-paying energy stocks come into play. And one in particular, Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY), stands out right now. It holds a dividend yield hovering around 7%, strong financials, and a low-cost natural gas operation. Therefore, Peyto checks a lot of boxes for investors looking for stability, income, and long-term value in one place.

The stock

Peyto is based in Calgary and has long been one of the lowest-cost natural gas producers in the country. It operates primarily in Alberta’s Deep Basin and focuses on finding efficiencies wherever it can. In an industry known for boom and bust cycles, Peyto’s approach has allowed it to stay profitable even when gas prices are under pressure. That kind of resilience is exactly what you want when you’re building a recession-resistant portfolio.

In the company’s most recent quarterly results, Peyto reported net income of $114.1 million, or $0.57 per share. Revenue came in at $347.3 million, a 38% increase from the same quarter last year. The company also saw production rise to 107,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 102,000 last year. More importantly, Peyto reaffirmed its commitment to returning value to shareholders with a steady $0.11 monthly dividend per share, which works out to $1.32 annually.

That payout is supported by a solid balance sheet and an operating model that prioritizes cost control. Peyto’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin of over 62% is proof that the business is highly efficient, especially compared to other energy companies of similar size. This margin strength gives the company flexibility. Flexibility to reinvest in growth, pay down debt, or simply keep sending those dividend cheques every month. And when uncertainty is swirling around, predictability is everything.

More to come

Another reason Peyto stands out is its recent acquisition of Repsol Canada’s assets in 2023. That deal added valuable infrastructure and boosted production capacity significantly. It also gave Peyto more processing capability, which reduced its reliance on third parties and helped keep costs even lower. The company has since been focused on integrating those assets while maintaining its strong financial footing. So far, it looks like that strategy is working well.

Now, there’s always some risk in the energy sector, especially when commodity prices are involved. Natural gas can be volatile, and demand can shift depending on the season and the economy. But what makes Peyto a compelling pick in this space is that it doesn’t need sky-high gas prices to turn a profit. Its breakeven point is well below many of its peers, giving it a cushion during downturns. That’s what makes it recession-resistant: it doesn’t rely on boom times to stay afloat.

Bottom line

So, how would it fit into a broader recession-resistant portfolio? You might think of Peyto as the income engine. While you balance it with defensive sectors like utilities or consumer staples, Peyto can provide strong monthly cash flow. In short, Peyto offers something rare: a high dividend yield from a company with a history of operational discipline and growth-minded acquisitions. Furthermore, a commodity that still plays a role in the global energy future. In an uncertain economy, those are traits that can make a world of difference. That’s why Peyto is firmly on the list as a top stock to add to a recession-resistant portfolio in 2025 and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks for Earning Consistent Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks with consistent dividend payouts are ideal for earning a reliable passive income.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Secure $250 Monthly Dividends With a $35,000 Investment

| Jitendra Parashar

With just two Canadian dividend payers, you could turn $35,000 into a stream of $250 per month in passive income.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $113 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Sneha Nahata

A $10,000 investment in each of these two TSX stocks can help you earn over $113 per month in tax-free…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This Monthly Income Legend Before It Recovers

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A monthly income legend is a screaming buy and well-positioned for a strong recovery.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Retailer Yielding 4.3% is My Top Recession-Resilient Pick

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock looks like a great dividend play to load up on despite recession risks.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With $5,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are a few Canadian stocks looking to have a strong year ahead, so let's look at these winners.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Dirt-Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Button

Beaten-down stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) can, at times, present opportunity.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Enbridge You Should Own to Get $943 in Yearly Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

Enbridge has steadily increased its dividend, growing it at compound annual growth rate of 9% over the last three decades.

Read more »