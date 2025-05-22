Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Be in 3 Years?

Where Will Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Be in 3 Years?

Down almost 30% from all-time highs, Brookfield Infrastructure is a TSX dividend stock that offers a yield of 4.2%.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
An investor uses a tablet

Source: Getty Images

Valued at a market cap of US$14.9 billion, Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIP.UN) stock has returned 156% to shareholders in the last 10 years after adjusting for dividend reinvestments. While the large-cap TSX stock has delivered inflation-beating returns to investors, let’s see if it can continue to outpace the broader markets over the next five years.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock is down 28% from all-time highs, but it offers a tasty dividend yield of 4.2%. So, is the TSX dividend stock a good buy right now?

Should you own this TSX stock today?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is one of the world’s largest owners and operators of critical global infrastructure networks. Its portfolio of cash-generating assets facilitates the movement and storage of energy, water, freight, passengers, and data.

As a pure-play, publicly traded infrastructure vehicle, it invests in premier utilities, midstream, transport, and data operations with stable cash flows, high margins, and strong growth prospects.

The partnership offers globally diversified, high-quality assets backed by an experienced management team with a proven track record. Leveraging Brookfield’s extensive network, it identifies acquisition opportunities in the expanding global infrastructure market, which requires significant ongoing capital investment.

Brookfield Infrastructure provides investors with stable, growing distributions targeting 5-9% annual growth. The company aims to deliver strong risk-adjusted total returns through its sustainable long-term distribution strategy.

A strong performance in Q1 of 2025

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners delivered a solid performance in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, generating funds from operations (FFO) of US$0.82 per unit, up 12% when normalized for foreign exchange impacts. Total FFO reached US$646 million, a 5% increase over the prior year, driven by strong inflation indexation, higher revenues across critical infrastructure networks, and the commissioning of over US$1.3 billion in new capital projects.

Brookfield demonstrated resilience amid trade policy uncertainties. The company’s management emphasized that direct tariff impacts are minimal since Brookfield operates regional networks rather than manufacturing goods subject to trade restrictions. While acknowledging potential second and third-order effects on customers, Brookfield views its highly contracted, inflation-indexed cash flows as providing strong defensive characteristics.

Brookfield capitalized on market volatility through strategic capital recycling. In Q1, it secured US$1.4 billion in sale proceeds and is on track towards its US$5-6 billion asset monetization target over two years. Notable transactions include the pending sale of its Australian container terminal operation for US$1.2 billion and a minority stake sale in its intermodal logistics portfolio.

Brookfield’s data segment emerged as a standout performer, with FFO surging 50% to US$102 million, driven by strong organic growth in data centers and contribution from recent acquisitions. Meanwhile, the utilities and transport segments delivered stable results despite foreign exchange headwinds.

Looking ahead, Brookfield sees the current environment of deglobalization and U.S. manufacturing onshoring as creating substantial long-term investment opportunities, positioning the company to benefit from what management describes as an “infrastructure super cycle.”

Is the TSX dividend stock undervalued?

Analysts expect Brookfield to increase its adjusted FFO per share from US$2.35 in 2024 to US$3.25 in 2027. Today, it trades at a trailing adjusted FFO multiple of 13.7 times, which is reasonable given its growth estimates.

If the TSX dividend stock maintains a similar multiple, it will trade around US$45 in May 2028, indicating an upside potential of 45% from current levels. Brookfield pays shareholders an annual dividend of US$1.72, indicating a sustainable payout ratio of 53%.

If we include its dividend payouts, cumulative returns could be closer to 60% in the next three years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With $5,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are a few Canadian stocks looking to have a strong year ahead, so let's look at these winners.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Dirt-Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Button

Beaten-down stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) can, at times, present opportunity.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Enbridge You Should Own to Get $943 in Yearly Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

Enbridge has steadily increased its dividend, growing it at compound annual growth rate of 9% over the last three decades.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Monthly Dividend ETF, This Would Be it

| Jitendra Parashar

If consistency, quality, and dividends matter to you, this might be a great ETF worth holding for decades.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This Canadian Income Legend Without Hesitation

| Adam Othman

Seeking dividend income requires a portfolio of stocks you can trust, and this Canadian dividend royalty stock is as good…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Champion for Decades of Income

| Andrew Walker

This stock has increased its dividend in each of the past 30 years.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Retail Stock, This Would Be it

| Jitendra Parashar

It’s not often a proven retail stock like Couche-Tard dips. Here’s why this rare pullback could turn into a great…

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Do you want some reliable stocks you can hold for dividend income and gains? These two stocks are reliable dividend…

Read more »