With gains in 11 of the previous 12 sessions, the TSX Composite has surged 4.1% in May.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 23

Despite weaker commodity prices, Canadian equities held steady on Thursday as investors shrugged off concerns about rising treasury bond yields and mixed global economic signals. After jumping more than 100 points earlier in the day, the S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a modest 15-point gain at 25,854 — but notched gains in 11 of the last 12 sessions.

Despite weakness in commodity-linked and utility stocks, renewed buying in other sectors like technology and financials provided just enough support to keep the TSX in positive territory.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) dived by 8% to $13.74 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This selloff in LSPD stock came after the Montréal-based tech firm reported a massive net loss of about US$576 million for the March quarter. The loss was mainly driven by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of over US$556 million.

While revenue rose 10% year over year to US$253 million and gross profit improved, the headline loss apparently spooked investors. The company also issued a firm outlook for fiscal 2026, projecting revenue growth of 10% to 12%. On a year-to-date basis, LSPD stock is now down 37.3%.

G Mining Ventures, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Aya Gold & Silver were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each sliding by at least 3.3%.

On the flip side, shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) climbed by 3.2% to $92.81 apiece after the bank posted strong April quarter financial results, driven by a one-time gain from the sale of its remaining stake in Charles Schwab. TD’s Canadian personal and commercial banking segment showed solid loan and deposit growth last quarter, helping offset higher provisions for credit losses. TD stock has risen over 21% so far in 2025.

MDA Space, Aecon, and Celestica also rose by at least 3.7% each, making them among the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Manulife Financial, Canadian Natural Resources, TD Bank, Enbridge, and Suncor Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Metals prices were largely positive in early morning trading on Friday, which could lift TSX mining stocks at the open today.

In addition to the U.S. new home sales data, Canadian investors will also closely monitor the domestic retail sales numbers this morning, which could offer fresh insight into consumer demand trends and influence expectations around future interest rate moves.

With a minor 0.5% decline so far this week, the TSX Composite is on track to snap its six-week winning streak if it closes near current levels.

Market movers on the TSX today