Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 TSX Dividend Payers Ready to Reward Investors Now

3 TSX Dividend Payers Ready to Reward Investors Now

These dividend payers are ready to reward investors now with their attractive yields, and are reliable sources of passive income.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
jar with coins and plant

Source: Getty Images

The TSX has several dividend payers, but not every Canadian stock consistently rewards its investors with regular payouts. Therefore, focusing on fundamentally strong companies with a resilient business model and a solid record of rewarding investors could help generate steady income for decades.

With that backdrop, here are three TSX dividend payers ready to reward investors now with their attractive yields and reliable sources of long-term passive income. These stocks have returned significant cash to their shareholders even during economic downturns. Moreover, they offer sustainable payouts.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is one of the top TSX dividend payers, rewarding its investors with higher payments year after year. The energy infrastructure company has raised its dividend distributions for 25 consecutive years, which reflects its ability to generate resilient earnings and cash flows across commodity and economic cycles. Moreover, the company plans to grow its dividend by 3–5% annually in the long run and offers a healthy yield of around 4.9%.

TC Energy’s payouts are well-protected through its high-quality assets. Notably, most of its comparable earnings are derived from take-or-pay contracts or regulated cost-of-service frameworks. This contractual structure makes it relatively less exposed to commodity price fluctuations, adding stability to its financials, boosting cash flows, and driving dividend payouts.

The energy company will continue to benefit from its highly regulated and contracted assets, higher system utilization, and $28 billion secured capital projects. Moreover, the company is poised to capitalize on the growing energy demand with its new growth projects, which will support its growth and future payouts.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) is another attractive TSX stock that has rewarded shareholders with higher dividend income through its multi-year dividend-growth program. Canada’s leading wireless service provider has increased its distribution 27 times since 2011. In addition, Telus stock offers a high yield of 7.5%.

Telus remains focused on rewarding its shareholders with higher dividends in the future, thanks to its ability to expand its earnings, moderation in capital expenditures, free cash flow expansion, and sustainable payout ratio. It targets annual dividend growth of 3% to 8% through 2028. Further, its dividend payout ratio is 60–75% of free cash flow, which is sustainable in the long run.

Telus is diversifying its revenue base, adding stability and generating incremental sales. In addition, Telus’s ability to expand its user base profitably, maintain a lower churn rate, and focus on reducing costs will drive earnings, supporting future payouts.

The telecom company will continue to benefit from its investments to enhance the coverage and reliability of its network through spectrum acquisitions and infrastructure upgrades. Overall, the firm is poised to deliver solid growth and reward investors.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is Canada’s longest-running dividend-paying company, making it one of the reliable dividend payers for generating regular passive income. This leading Canadian bank has distributed dividends for the last 196 years. Moreover, the bank has raised its dividend at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% over the past 15 years. The bank is well-positioned to continue to generate steady passive income for decades, owing to its ability to consistently increase its earnings.

Over the medium term, the bank’s earnings per share will likely increase by 7–10%, driving higher payouts. While its payouts are sustainable, it offers a high yield of 4.4%.

Bank of Montreal’s diverse revenue sources, growing loans and deposit base, strong credit performance, and improving efficiency position it well to deliver solid earnings and will support its future payouts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This Single 6.7% Monthly Payer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is an excellent way to create long-term income, especially with a stock like this one.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Only Dividend Grower I’d Buy and Hold for the Next 25 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Forget chasing flashy yields. Here’s a stable, growing dividend stock you can count on for decades.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Stock Down 18% Paying Monthly Dividends Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

With dependable payouts and big growth plans, this could be the perfect monthly dividend stock to hold forever.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Commodity Stock to Buy With $1,400 Right Now

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) stock is a top commodity player with diversified lines of business

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Beyond the Fear: How Trump’s Tariffs Could Unlock Hidden Value in These TSX Leaders

| Jitendra Parashar

Amid ongoing trade friction, these two top TSX stocks could be hiding long-term value that short-term fear is masking.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Giant Paying 5.9% Is My Ultimate Monthly Income Pick

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this Canadian retail REIT is one of the best and most consistent investments to buy for monthly income.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks That Still Look Undervalued

| Andrew Walker

Theses stock have great track records of dividend growth and now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Generate $200 Monthly Income With a $15,000 Investment

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This ETF takes yield to the max with covered calls and leverage, but beware of high volatility.

Read more »