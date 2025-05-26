How I’d Build a $150 Monthly Income Stream With $10,000

I want to be clear: $150 a month from a $10,000 investment is a tall order. That implies an annual yield of 18%, which is more than six times what you’d get from a typical dividend ETF and far above the long-term return of the overall stock market. Any fund promising this kind of income comes with serious trade-offs.

You’re taking on high sector risk, relying on volatile stocks, and in most cases, layering on additional strategies like leverage or options. You need to understand that this isn’t a safe set-it-and-forget-it approach. Drawdowns will happen, and they could be sharp, resulting in the loss of some or all of your capital.

But if you’re aware of those risks and still want to pursue high monthly income, one ETF that fits the bill is the Global X Enhanced NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (TSX:QQCL). Here’s how it works, and why it might come close to delivering that $150 a month.

What is QQCL?

QQCL is designed to maximize monthly income by combining two powerful tools: leverage and covered calls. The ETF gives you exposure to the Nasdaq-100 Index, home to many of the world’s largest and most influential technology and AI-driven companies.

At its core, this ETF aims to deliver 1.25 times exposure. That means for every $100 you invest, QQCL borrows another $25 to increase your exposure. More exposure means greater potential upside, but also greater downside risk. If the tech sector falls, this ETF will fall even faster.

On top of that, QQCL generates additional cashflow by writing covered calls on its portfolio. These are short-term options sold at or slightly above the current price of the index. The income from these options helps boost the yield and smooth out returns. But there’s a catch: if the tech sector rallies sharply, those calls cap the gains on the portfolio.

It’s this unique combo of tech exposure, leverage, and covered call premiums that allows QQCL to currently offer a double-digit yield. But don’t mistake income for safety. This ETF is for experienced investors who understand volatility and are comfortable with sharp swings in both directions.

How much could you earn with $10,000?

Let’s run the numbers. QQCL’s most recent monthly distribution was $0.275 per share, and the ETF is currently trading at $22.10. With a $10,000 investment, you could buy about 452 shares.

Multiply that by the monthly payout: 452 shares × $0.275 = $124.30 per month. That works out to $1,491.60 annually, or roughly a 14.9% distribution yield based on today’s price.

Keep in mind, this isn’t guaranteed. Both the share price and monthly payout can fluctuate, especially with an ETF like this that uses leverage and is tied to the volatile Nasdaq-100.

Right now, we’re in a bull market for tech stocks, which helps drive up both income and total return. But if conditions turn, distributions could drop significantly, and losses can pile up fast.

So no, QQCL won’t get you to $150 a month with $10,000. And frankly, any fund that claims to do so at current prices is likely flirting with unsustainable risk. If you see something yielding over 18%, run! It usually ends in capital losses.