I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This Single 6.7% Monthly Payer

The TFSA is an excellent way to create long-term income, especially with a stock like this one.

Putting your entire Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into one stock might sound bold, but when it comes to passive income and reliability, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) is a contender that makes the case stronger with every earnings report. With a monthly dividend yield sitting around 6.7%, a rock-solid tenant base, and a portfolio that spans across Canada, the U.S., and Europe, this REIT has emerged as one of the most stable income generators on the TSX.

About the stock

Let’s start with what makes it such a strong option. Dream Industrial REIT owns 336 industrial properties, totalling 72.6 million square feet of gross leasable area. These properties are mainly warehouses, distribution centres, and logistics spaces, exactly the kinds of real estate that benefit from the rise in e-commerce and global supply chain reorganization. When companies need places to store and ship their goods, industrial real estate becomes the backbone.

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, Dream Industrial reported net rental income of $91.7 million, up 6.8% year over year. Funds from operations (FFO), a key metric for REITs, rose to $0.26 per unit, compared to $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The trust also maintained a high occupancy rate of 95.4%, showing that demand for its space remains steady. Notably, the trust renewed nearly 1.8 million square feet at rents that were 33.7% higher than expiring leases, adding confidence in future cash flows.

Value and income

Dream Industrial pays a monthly distribution of $0.05833 per unit, which works out to about $0.70 annually. At a recent price of $10.60 at writing, this gives investors a yield of approximately 6.67%. That’s significantly higher than the average dividend yield on the TSX and one of the best for monthly payers. So, if you were to invest your full TFSA contribution even at just $10,000, you’re still earning $660 a year with income that lands in your account every month.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT TOTAL DIR.UN $10.60 943 $0.70 $660.10 Monthly $9,995.80

Unlike many other high-yielding investments, Dream Industrial’s payout is sustainable. The payout ratio sits around 77.9% of FFO, leaving room to cover distributions even during periods of slower growth. This is especially important for long-term investors who don’t want to worry about cuts or instability in their income stream.

Future in focus

The REIT is also actively growing. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, it closed on over $460 million worth of acquisitions, adding more than 1.2 million square feet to its already massive portfolio. These additions were focused in strategic markets where demand for industrial space is robust and growing, like the Greater Toronto Area and key logistics hubs in Europe. The trust also has several development projects underway, including modern, high-efficiency logistics facilities that are already attracting tenant interest before completion.

Now, let’s talk about why this is particularly well-suited for a TFSA. Inside a TFSA, you don’t pay tax on capital gains, dividends, or interest. That means the 6.67% yield you collect from Dream Industrial isn’t subject to income tax, unlike in a non-registered account. Over time, that adds up. If you reinvest your dividends using a dividend-reinvestment plan, your tax-free compounding grows even faster.

Bottom line

Some investors might worry that putting their entire TFSA into one stock is risky, and usually, that’s true. But Dream Industrial is diversified by geography, tenant mix, and lease term. Its portfolio is built to withstand economic cycles. While no investment is risk-free, this one provides a strong combination of income, stability, and long-term growth potential. Plus, it pays you every month while you wait.

So, yes, it’s a bold move and probably shouldn’t be made if you have a ton of cash in your TFSA. But if you’re starting out, this one makes sense if your goal is passive income, monthly cash flow, and long-term wealth building. Dream Industrial isn’t flashy, but it’s dependable. And when it comes to your TFSA, sometimes steady and boring is exactly what you need.