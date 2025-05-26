Member Login
Home » Investing » I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This Single 6.7% Monthly Payer

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This Single 6.7% Monthly Payer

The TFSA is an excellent way to create long-term income, especially with a stock like this one.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Putting your entire Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into one stock might sound bold, but when it comes to passive income and reliability, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) is a contender that makes the case stronger with every earnings report. With a monthly dividend yield sitting around 6.7%, a rock-solid tenant base, and a portfolio that spans across Canada, the U.S., and Europe, this REIT has emerged as one of the most stable income generators on the TSX.

About the stock

Let’s start with what makes it such a strong option. Dream Industrial REIT owns 336 industrial properties, totalling 72.6 million square feet of gross leasable area. These properties are mainly warehouses, distribution centres, and logistics spaces, exactly the kinds of real estate that benefit from the rise in e-commerce and global supply chain reorganization. When companies need places to store and ship their goods, industrial real estate becomes the backbone.

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, Dream Industrial reported net rental income of $91.7 million, up 6.8% year over year. Funds from operations (FFO), a key metric for REITs, rose to $0.26 per unit, compared to $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The trust also maintained a high occupancy rate of 95.4%, showing that demand for its space remains steady. Notably, the trust renewed nearly 1.8 million square feet at rents that were 33.7% higher than expiring leases, adding confidence in future cash flows.

Value and income

Dream Industrial pays a monthly distribution of $0.05833 per unit, which works out to about $0.70 annually. At a recent price of $10.60 at writing, this gives investors a yield of approximately 6.67%. That’s significantly higher than the average dividend yield on the TSX and one of the best for monthly payers. So, if you were to invest your full TFSA contribution even at just $10,000, you’re still earning $660 a year with income that lands in your account every month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
DIR.UN$10.60943$0.70$660.10Monthly$9,995.80

Unlike many other high-yielding investments, Dream Industrial’s payout is sustainable. The payout ratio sits around 77.9% of FFO, leaving room to cover distributions even during periods of slower growth. This is especially important for long-term investors who don’t want to worry about cuts or instability in their income stream.

Future in focus

The REIT is also actively growing. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, it closed on over $460 million worth of acquisitions, adding more than 1.2 million square feet to its already massive portfolio. These additions were focused in strategic markets where demand for industrial space is robust and growing, like the Greater Toronto Area and key logistics hubs in Europe. The trust also has several development projects underway, including modern, high-efficiency logistics facilities that are already attracting tenant interest before completion.

Now, let’s talk about why this is particularly well-suited for a TFSA. Inside a TFSA, you don’t pay tax on capital gains, dividends, or interest. That means the 6.67% yield you collect from Dream Industrial isn’t subject to income tax, unlike in a non-registered account. Over time, that adds up. If you reinvest your dividends using a dividend-reinvestment plan, your tax-free compounding grows even faster.

Bottom line

Some investors might worry that putting their entire TFSA into one stock is risky, and usually, that’s true. But Dream Industrial is diversified by geography, tenant mix, and lease term. Its portfolio is built to withstand economic cycles. While no investment is risk-free, this one provides a strong combination of income, stability, and long-term growth potential. Plus, it pays you every month while you wait.

So, yes, it’s a bold move and probably shouldn’t be made if you have a ton of cash in your TFSA. But if you’re starting out, this one makes sense if your goal is passive income, monthly cash flow, and long-term wealth building. Dream Industrial isn’t flashy, but it’s dependable. And when it comes to your TFSA, sometimes steady and boring is exactly what you need.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Dream Unlimited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Payers Ready to Reward Investors Now

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend payers are ready to reward investors now with their attractive yields, and are reliable sources of passive income.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Only Dividend Grower I’d Buy and Hold for the Next 25 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Forget chasing flashy yields. Here’s a stable, growing dividend stock you can count on for decades.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Stock Down 18% Paying Monthly Dividends Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

With dependable payouts and big growth plans, this could be the perfect monthly dividend stock to hold forever.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Commodity Stock to Buy With $1,400 Right Now

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) stock is a top commodity player with diversified lines of business

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Beyond the Fear: How Trump’s Tariffs Could Unlock Hidden Value in These TSX Leaders

| Jitendra Parashar

Amid ongoing trade friction, these two top TSX stocks could be hiding long-term value that short-term fear is masking.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Giant Paying 5.9% Is My Ultimate Monthly Income Pick

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this Canadian retail REIT is one of the best and most consistent investments to buy for monthly income.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks That Still Look Undervalued

| Andrew Walker

Theses stock have great track records of dividend growth and now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Generate $200 Monthly Income With a $15,000 Investment

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This ETF takes yield to the max with covered calls and leverage, but beware of high volatility.

Read more »