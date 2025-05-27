Member Login
Home » Investing » Beyond Nvidia: Why Shopify Could Be the Tech Comeback Story of 2025

Beyond Nvidia: Why Shopify Could Be the Tech Comeback Story of 2025

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) could have a huge bounce-back year after consolidating. But there’s another stock that looks even timelier after last week’s choppiness.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

Forget about shares of graphics processing unit (GPU) maker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) for a moment. While the $3.2 trillion tech titan has been surging higher in recent weeks, thanks in part to the broader rebound in the tech scene, the stock could run into some strong resistance at just shy of $150 per share.

Undoubtedly, Nvidia’s breakouts tend to be steep and euphoric, especially if the reason for the rally is a quarterly earnings result that came out far better than expected. Either way, I wouldn’t chase the stock after soaring double-digits in just a few weeks. Arguably, much of the Blackwell (the name of Nvidia’s next generation of artificial intelligence, or AI, chips) tailwind is mostly expected at this point.

While I view Nvidia as a fantastic stock to hang onto for the long haul, I can’t say that I’m in a rush to back up the truck. Not with tariff risks lingering. With Donald Trump startling markets last Friday with more tariff chatter, perhaps it’s time to limit some exposure to the names that could suffer significant earnings hits at the hands of such levies.

In my view, it’s far better to expect the worst as one hopes for the best. In any case, hope is not a great investment strategy. And those who aren’t prepared for a tariff-hit earnings season may wish to think about rebalancing and rotating to the types of names that can continue flexing their muscles.

Shopify stock: A better comeback play than Nvidia?

While I’m still upbeat on Nvidia’s medium-term trajectory, I think there are timelier and better ways to play the continued rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and agents. In numerous prior pieces, I’ve urged investors not to ignore or discount the AI capabilities of e-commerce darling Shopify (TSX:SHOP). Sure, Shopify may not be considered a way to play the AI boom, but this could quickly change.

What’s more encouraging about Shopify’s AI game plan is that the firm has backed some potent innovative disruptors on the scene. Notably, AI agent developer Convergence is a Shopify-backed firm that’s starting to get some serious attention. As Shopify goes on the hunt for value in the AI agent scene, perhaps mergers and acquisitions could be a way for Shopify to level up its position in the so-called AI race.

At the time of this writing, SHOP stock is in retreat mode, now down just shy of 11% from May’s recent highs. Indeed, the April-May rally has ended in a painful correction. And while I wouldn’t give up on the stock now that its year-long relief rally is at risk, I think it makes sense to be very gradual with any buying. Shopify stock is no stranger to corrections.

Time to buy the correction?

Actually, it’s no stranger to bear markets, either, with the stock plunging more than 20% on three separate occasions in the past two years alone. Indeed, time will tell if SHOP stock is headed for another one of its nasty spills. Either way, Shopify fans should relish the opportunity to buy more shares of the e-commerce darling at lower prices.

While Shopify faces its own tariff risks, as I pointed out in a previous piece, I view them as more manageable, especially versus the likes of Nvidia, which does considerable business in China, a region where Trump has been most aggressive when it comes to tariffs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

Meet the Monster TSX Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Jitendra Parashar

From AI momentum to record earnings, here’s why this TSX stock keeps climbing while others slow down.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

This Small-Cap Stock Has a Real Shot at Turning a $2,000 TFSA Investment Into $10,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in this small-cap TSX tech stock should help TFSA investors deliver outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

Where I’d Invest $3,300 in the TSX Today

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TSX stocks may not be in the spotlight yet, but they’re built for long-term growth and still offer…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Tech Turnaround? 2 Recovering Tech Stocks I’d Buy This Earnings Season

| Joey Frenette

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) and another AI stock that could turn a corner soon.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

How I’d Build a $150 Monthly Income Stream With $10,000

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This risky Nasdaq-100 ETF uses leverage and covered calls to deliver double-digit yields.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Tech Stocks

3 Beaten-Down Canadian Tech Stocks That Could Recover Soon

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re hunting for value in the tech sector, these beaten-down Canadian stocks might just be next to surprise you.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Tech Stocks

Feeling Bold? These TSX Stocks Could Deliver 10X Returns

| Jitendra Parashar

These TSX stocks are flying under the radar today, but with the right mix of growth and disruption, they could…

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

Where I’d Invest $5,100 in the TSX Today

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Long-term investors should have these three TSX stocks at the top of their watch lists today.

Read more »