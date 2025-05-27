Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 27

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 27

After rallying 5% so far this month, the TSX Composite Index just closed at a fresh record high.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

A rally across sectors drove Canadian stocks to a new all-time high on Monday, even as the U.S. market remained closed for the Memorial Day holiday. The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 193 points, or 0.7%, to settle at 26,073 — not only marking a new closing high but also extending the TSX’s impressive rally, which has seen gains in 13 of the last 14 sessions.

While all key sectors ended the session in the green, the market rally was mainly led by the renewed buying in technology, consumer discretionary, real estate, and industrial stocks, with investors appearing increasingly confident in the economic outlook.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

ATS Corporation (TSX:ATS) jumped by over 20% to $42.13 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in ATS stock followed the Cambridge-headquartered company’s preliminary March quarter results, which far exceeded expectations. Its revenue came in at $721 million, well above the analysts’ forecast of $687 million.

Despite a reported net loss, the company’s preliminary results showed solid adjusted quarterly earnings and robust order bookings. In addition, ATS announced a major settlement with its electric vehicle customer, securing a US$134.75 million payment that resolves outstanding payment disputes and eliminates further project obligations. Despite the recent rally, however, ATS stock is still down 4% on a year-to-date basis.

NGEx Minerals, Energy Fuels, and Aritzia also jumped by at least 4.7% each, making them among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In contrast, shares of Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) tanked by nearly 16% after the company announced an operational suspension at its flagship Kakula underground mine due to ongoing seismic activity. The shutdown, which halts underground mining and delays access for equipment and workers, raised concerns about prolonged production disruptions at its high-grade copper mine. Year to date, IVN stock is down 37%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Ivanhoe Mines, Whitecap Resources, Canadian Natural Resources, Great-West Lifeco, and Brookfield Asset Management were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices, especially metals, fell sharply in early morning trading on Tuesday, setting a cautious tone for the TSX at the open today, with mining stocks expected to face pressure.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the important U.S. consumer confidence figures this morning, which could offer valuable insights into near-term spending trends and broader economic sentiment south of the border.

On the corporate events side, Bank of Nova Scotia will release its April quarter earnings report. Analysts expect Scotiabank to post $1.56 per share in quarterly earnings, with nearly $9 billion in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp., Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 26

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite Index has surged 4.2% this month, with gains in 12 of the last 13 sessions.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Stock Market

The 3 Biggest Gainers Fueling the TSX’s Record-Breaking Rally

| Jitendra Parashar

Behind every market rally are a few breakout stars. Here are the three TSX gainers making headlines and moving the…

Read more »

how to save money
Stock Market

TSX Today: The Rally Is On, But These Stocks Are Still Trading at a Discount

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX is soaring, but these fundamentally strong stocks haven’t caught up yet -- giving investors a rare window of…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 23

| Jitendra Parashar

With gains in 11 of the previous 12 sessions, the TSX Composite has surged 4.1% in May.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 22

| Jitendra Parashar

Following a 10-session winning streak, the TSX witnessed profit-taking but remains near record highs.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 21

| Jitendra Parashar

With a 10-day surge, the TSX Composite has notched its longest winning streak in over three-and-a-half years and is now…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Stock Market

2 Top Stocks to Buy When the TSX Dips Again

| Robin Brown

If the market were to pullback again, wondering what to buy? Here are two TSX stocks I would buy like…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 20

| Jitendra Parashar

After rallying for six straight weeks, the TSX Composite Index is currently trading at its historic highs.

Read more »