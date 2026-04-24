2 TSX Stocks Worth Picking Up the Next Time the Market Dips

If another market dip were to come our way, these are two stocks I would be adding to.

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) — a high‑growth retailer driving U.S. expansion and e‑commerce momentum, but richly valued (~37× earnings), so consider buying on a pullback.

The TSX has been strong (+6.6% YTD, +39.7% 52‑wk) but further volatility could create attractive buying opportunities on dips.

If one word described the stock market in 2026, it would be volatile. A mix of geopolitical, economic, and business factors have all contributed to plenty of excitement for the year. Yet, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has been resilient. It is up 6.6% since the start of the year and 39.7% in the past 52 weeks.

With the Canadian market up, it can be hard to find bargains. However, there is sure to be more volatility in the year. Broader market dips could present opportunities to buy good quality stocks at better prices. If another market dip were to come our way, these are two stocks I would be adding to.

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Aritzia: A top-performing TSX stock to add on a pullback

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) has been an incredible performer. Its stock is up 20% this year and 354% in the past five years. However, it hasn’t come without volatility. It has had three drawdowns of over 40% in the past five years.

Right now, Aritzia stock is trading close to an all-time high and it isn’t cheap. However, any decent correction could present a nice buying opportunity. The company has been enjoying strong momentum as it continues to build out its boutique network in the U.S. Right now, it has 70 stores. However, it believes it could more than double its U.S. store count in the coming years.

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The great thing is that as it plants new boutiques, e-commerce sales grow in tandem. The company has a really strong omni-channel platform.

Aritzia has not made a move into international markets yet. However, a very similar Canadian retail peer, Groupe Dynamite, just entered the U.K. market and its merchandise has been very well received.

The point is that the company has substantial growth opportunities ahead. However, at 37 times earnings today, a lot of that growth is factored into the valuation. You may want to be patient for a pullback to buy into the stock.

Calian Group: A small cap with big future potential

Calian Group (TSX:CGY) is not nearly as well-known of a stock. However, it has had a nice run up in 2026. It is up 33% this year and 62% in the past 52 weeks. With a market cap of $837 million, it is still considered a small cap stock.

After a few tough years, Calian looks to be exceptionally well positioned going forward. It provides healthcare, training, and satcom products and services to the Canadian military and NATO. Over 50% of its revenue is derived from defence-related services.

However, that is expected to grow. Canada is investing heavily to grow and update its military. Calian will play a major part in training and supporting these expanded defence capacities.

Calian is projecting 15% growth in 2026. It has a $1.4 billion backlog to support that growth. Calian has a record of regular acquisitions, so that could bolster those targets even more.

At only 17 times earnings, I would hardly say this stock is expensive. Calian pays a 1.6% yield. If it pulled back on a broader market drawdown, I would be adding.