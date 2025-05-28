Scotiabank, goeasy, and three other Canadian financial sector stocks are favourite buys in a long-term investing strategy today.

Got $5,000? How I’d Allocate it Across 5 Financial Stocks for Lasting Sector Exposure

The financial sector is the backbone of economic growth, fueling commerce, managing wealth, and facilitating long-term wealth creation. Canadian financial stocks dominate the TSX and offer a compelling mix of resilience and growth to investors seeking long-term financial stability, reliable dividends, and capital appreciation. With $5,000, here’s how I’d strategically spread it across five top-tier financial stocks to build lasting sector exposure.

I would allocate $1,000 into each of Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) (or RBC stock), Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) (or Scotiabank stock), goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock, TMX Group (TSX:X), and Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) to establish long-term exposure to this key economic sector. I would expect to earn an average 4% dividend yield. Let’s take a closer look.

Invest in Canada’s financial future, buy Royal Bank of Canada stock

At $248 billion, Royal Bank of Canada is the largest financial stock on the TSX by market capitalization. RBC’s resilient operations, diversified income sources, historically stable earnings, and reliable dividends are attractive attributes for long-term-oriented investors seeking to establish lasting financial sector exposure.

Investors in RBC stock will earn dividends yielding 3.7% annually. The bank stock has raised payouts for 14 consecutive years, and still maintains a healthy payout ratio under 50% of earnings that balances yield with organic reinvestment for growth.

Speaking of growth, RBC grew revenue by 24% and increased earnings by 27% year-over-year during the first quarter of 2025 as its adjusted return on equity (ROE) increased to 17.2%.

Scotiabank stock: A discounted bank stock

Bank of Nova Scotia is a heavily discounted bank stock trading at cheap valuations compared to peers, while touting an outsized dividend yield of 5.9% for passive income. With over $1.4 trillion in assets, Scotiabank is refocusing its international strategy from some high-risk emerging markets to build a United States presence, and the transformation could lift its market value once the strategy shows early signs of success.

At a single-digit forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 9.3, BNS stock is the cheapest Big 5 Canadian bank stock to buy today. It looks appealing as a buy-and-hold candidate as the financial sector stock transforms its business portfolio.

An easy growth trade with goeasy stock

goeasy is a disruptor in the non-prime lending space, delivering explosive growth with 2025 revenue and earnings climbing at double-digit rates. Trading at a forward P/E of 6.8 and a PEG ratio of 0.4, its valuation ignores its 4% dividend yield and 20%-plus annual dividend growth.

While near-term concerns about loan quality persist, goeasy’s long-term trajectory remains intact. By 2030, its expansion into underserved credit markets and product diversification could turn today’s $1,000 stake into a multi-bagger.

TMX Group: Own Canada’s stock market

The TMX Group owns the largest stock trading markets in Canada, and should continue to thrive as the Toronto Stock Exchange and junior exchanges offer electronic trading venues and generate key market data that sophisticated traders need to make investment decisions.

Revenue layers continue to expand as the financial data and exchanges company deepens its global solutions, insights, and analytics offerings, especially in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). Trading at a forward PE of 25 following a 26% rally so far this year, the TMX Group stock is priced as a growth stock and could remain a market favourite as it extends its revenue and earnings growth spree. Meanwhile, new listings, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), are emerging to offer investors more choices and trading opportunities.

Shares in TMX Group have generated 566% in total returns during the past decade.

Buy Power Corporation of Canada stock at a discount

Power Corporation of Canada is a widely diversified financial holding company that’s currently undervalued as it trades at a 20% discount to its most recent net asset value (NAV). A single investment in POW stock earns investors stakes in well-performing financial sector companies, including Canada’s largest insurance giant Great West Lifeco and IGM Financial, the country’s largest non-bank asset manager and alternative asset management businesses.

Power Corporation is poised to sustain revenue and earnings growth as institutional investors allocate more capital into alternative assets. An increase in assets under management increases fees income and the commissions pool.

A new investment in POW stock would earn a 4.8% dividend yield, and probably more passive income and capital gains as the financial conglomerate keeps raising dividends and buying back its shares in efforts to narrow a persistent double-digit conglomerate discount on its shares.