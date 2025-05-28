Member Login
TFSA Passive Income: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy on Dips

These stocks have increased their dividends for decades.

Andrew Walker
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Canadian investors are searching for good TSX dividend stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios focused on generating passive income.

Market volatility is expected to continue in the near term amid the ongoing trade war between the United States and most of the rest of the world. Investors can take advantage of the turbulence to buy top Canadian companies when their stock prices pull back.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is up about 27% in the past year, but the stock has bounced around quite a bit in 2025, trading in a range of $59 to $65 over the past six months. Investors have had several opportunities to buy decent dips.

Enbridge continues to grow through a combination of acquisitions and organic projects. The company spent US$14 billion in 2024 to buy three American natural gas utilities. The deals helped diversify the asset base, adding more rate-regulated revenue. Enbridge is now the largest natural gas utility operator in North America. Natural gas demand is expected to rise in the next few years as new gas-fired power generation facilities are built to supply electricity to artificial intelligence data centres.

On the development side, Enbridge is working on a $28 billion capital program that is expected to help boost adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 7% to 9% through 2026. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is expected to grow 4% to 6%, and distributable cash flow (DCF) growth is targeted at 3%. Beyond 2026, Enbridge says adjusted EBITDA, EPS, and DCF should rise by an annual rate of about 5%.

This should support steady dividend increases. Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 30 years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 6%.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is down about 18% in the past year, but there have been several dips and surges of more than 10% along the way.

Weak oil prices are to blame for most of the downside. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil trades near US$62 per barrel at the time of writing. It was as high as US$83 at one point last year. Sluggish Chinese demand and rising production in non-OPEC countries, including Canada and the United States, caused most of the decline in 2024. Recession fears are providing the headwind in 2025 as U.S. tariffs risk pushing the American and global economies into a slump.

CNRL says its WTI breakeven point is about US$40 to US$45 per barrel, so it is still generating good profit at current oil prices. Production volumes continue to grow to help offset the tighter margins. In addition, the company is a major natural gas producer. Natural gas prices are currently higher than they were for most of last year.

CNRL raised the dividend in each of the past 25 years, including two hikes in 2024 and one already this year. Investors who buy the stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 5.5%.

The bottom line on top stocks for passive income

Enbridge and CNRL pay good dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

