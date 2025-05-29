Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirement Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks for a TFSA

Retirement Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks for a TFSA

These TSX stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian pensioners are searching for reliable dividend stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) focused on generating passive income to complement the Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security, and other retirement earnings.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a Canadian utility company with $75 billion in electric and natural gas utility assets located in five Canadian provinces, 10 American states, and three countries in the Caribbean. Nearly all of the revenue comes from rate-regulated businesses, so cash flow is normally very predictable and reliable. This enables management to make long-term investment plans while maintaining steady and growing distributions to shareholders.

Fortis is currently working on a $26 billion capital program that will raise the rate base from $39 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2029. As the new assets are completed and go into service, the boost to earnings should support planned annual dividend increases of 4% to 6%.

Fortis is evaluating other investment opportunities for growth that would extend the guidance beyond the current five-year plan. Rising electricity demand in the United States provides the potential for expanding the company’s electric transmission network. Fortis is also considering options for liquified natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in British Columbia to tap the growing international demand for Canadian natural gas.

Fortis has a strong track record of making successful strategic acquisitions to drive additional growth. The company hasn’t done a large deal in several years, but falling interest rates could spark a new round of consolidation in the utility sector.

Fortis raised its dividend in each of the past 51 years. The current dividend yield of 3.7% is lower than what you can get from other TSX stocks, but the steady dividend growth increases the yield on the initial investment, and the stock is a low-stress holding for cautious investors.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) bulked up its natural gas distribution business last year with its US$14 billion purchase of three natural gas utilities. The deals made Enbridge the largest natural gas utility operator in North America. Natural gas demand, both domestic and international, is expected to rise in the coming years as new gas-fired power generation facilities are built to feed electricity to artificial intelligence data centres. Enbridge’s extensive natural gas transmission and storage network in Canada and the United States, combined with the utilities, puts the company in a strong position to benefit from higher natural gas demand. Enbridge is also a partner in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built in British Columbia.

On the oil side, Enbridge remains a key player in getting crude oil from producers to refineries and export sites. The company transports roughly 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States. Enbridge also has an oil export terminal in Texas.

Wind and solar assets in North America and Europe round out the asset portfolio.

Enbridge is working on a $28 billion capital program that should drive cash flow growth to support steady dividend increases over the medium term. The board raised the payout in each of the past 30 years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 6%.

The bottom line on top stocks for passive income

Fortis and Enbridge pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA targeting passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Retirement

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Retirement

Get Retirement-Ready With These Screaming Stock Buys

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Manulife (TSX:MFC) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are two amazing Canadian stocks investors should consider holding for the long term.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Retirement

These Top TSX Stocks Could Fund Your Early Retirement

| Jitendra Parashar

These TSX stocks offer the kind of income and long-term fundamentals that could help you retire years ahead of schedule.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Retirement

This Finance Stock up 28% Could Help Secure Your Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This finance stock is a stellar choice if you're sick of the big banks and want an even bigger passive-income…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks I’d Buy With a $4,000 Windfall

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to invest right away, then consider essential stocks like these three.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Stocks for Beginners

Market Dip: Opportunity or Risk This May?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried about the markets this May, then let's look at what Canadian stocks to consider.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Retirement

Transform Your Retirement With This 7.1% Yielding Monthly Cash Cow

| Jitendra Parashar

Are you looking for steady cash flow in retirement? This TSX-listed REIT might be just what your portfolio needs.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $40,000 of TFSA Cash in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TFSA investments are some of the best options out there, especially while each remain on sale.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Retirement

Turn Your TFSA Into a Retirement Powerhouse With This 7.6% Dividend Stock 

| Puja Tayal

Are you nearing retirement? Discover essential strategies for creating a retirement powerhouse with your savings and investments.

Read more »