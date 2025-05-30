Member Login
Home » Investing » A TSX Stock That Could Surge if a New Canada-U.S. Trade Agreement is Inked

A TSX Stock That Could Surge if a New Canada-U.S. Trade Agreement is Inked

Magna International (TSX:MG) is a seriously cheap stock that could be in for big gains if Canada and the U.S. can sign a new trade deal.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Engineers walk through a facility.

Source: Getty Images

It’s really tough to tell what’s to happen between Canada and the U.S. on trade going into the second half of the year. Undoubtedly, buying or selling stocks based on predictions of what’s to happen with Trump’s tariff war could be ill-advised. Either way, I think long-term investors should stay focused on the long-term horizon, as we gain more clarity on the next steps in the coming months and quarters.

Of course, the latest U.S. court move to block sweeping Trump tariffs seems to be good news. Though the market reaction seemed quite confused, given the complexities of the matter. Also, many tariffs that were announced prior to “Liberation Day” could stick, even if the U.S. court has its way. Indeed, there is room for optimism, but we’ll gain more visibility in the coming weeks regarding what Trump does next with his tariffs.

In any case, several TSX stocks could be in for a relief rally if a Canada-U.S. deal were to be inked at some point over the months. With so many tariff fears already priced in, perhaps the following names could be great value plays for investors who have the stomach to deal with the steep ups and downs.

Here’s one intriguing value stock that may very well be an upside mover if a Canada-U.S. deal can be worked out at some point over the next year.

Magna International

Magna International (TSX:MG) stock has surprisingly been in recovery mode in recent weeks. Since the April lows, the stock is up close to 15%. And while the road ahead could get a whole lot bumpier from here, I do think that any progress in trade talks could be a boon for shares of MG, which have been oversold for a number of years now. Indeed, talks of tariff exemptions on auto parts have acted as a huge relief to shareholders and the management team, who are growing a bit more upbeat about the road ahead.

Shares of the $14.1 billion auto-part maker are starting to look ridiculously cheap, now going for 9.1 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) or 7.7 times forward P/E. The dividend yield, which is currently at 5.4%, is also quite swollen and fairly well-covered, even if tariff talks between Canada and the U.S. don’t lead to any sort of deal over the near-to-medium term.

Even if a new trade deal or exemptions lift a bit of a weight off the firm’s shoulders, there’s the economic environment ahead to worry about. Recently, a prominent analyst at RBC Capital downgraded shares of MG, citing the changing macroeconomic landscape as a potential cause for concern. Indeed, production could stay softer for longer, especially if we are dealt some sort of recession over the next 6–18 months. The coast isn’t quite clear for Magna, but if you’re a deep-value investor who’s in the market for a towering dividend yield, I’d not be against starting to buy at around $50 per share.

The bottom line

In short, Magna looks like a deep-value dividend play after its first-quarter flop. Add upside from a potential U.S.-Canada trade deal into the equation, and I’d not shy away from the nearly 5.5%-yielding dividend if you’re in the market for low-cost passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Canadian Dividend Stocks for Income Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have delivered decades of annual dividend growth.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Investing

3 Growth Stocks That Look Attractive as the Market Picks Up

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid improving investor sentiments, these three growth stocks offer excellent buying opportunities.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy When Markets Fall

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried about the future of the markets, these three stocks could be a good buy when the markets…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

Buy These Top Growth Stocks Now Before They Take Off

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian growth stocks have all the right ingredients for solid long-term gains.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

2 Powerhouse Dividend Stocks to Buy While They’re Still This Cheap

| Joey Frenette

Watch BCE (TSX:BCE) and another great dividend stock closely in June.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Investing

3 Safe Stocks for Stable and Reliable Returns

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three defensive stocks are ideal buys to earn stable and reliable returns.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Investing

RRSP Investors: How to Build Wealth for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy can turn modest initial investments into significant savings for retirement.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Bank Stocks

Bank of Montreal: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Montreal is up 10% in recent weeks. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »