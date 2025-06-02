Member Login
Home » Investing » I’d Invest $12,000 in These 3 High-Yield Dividend ETFs for Passive Income

These ETFs not only provide you with a portfolio of top options, but high dividends to boot!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

When the market gets choppy, it’s easy to feel uncertain about where to invest. But for Canadian investors who want stability and income, high-yield dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a calm port in the storm. These investments don’t just offer long-term growth, but also pay you to stay invested. So let’s look at three dividend ETFs offering a different flavour of income, with solid diversification, consistent returns, and reliable payouts.

XEI

Let’s start with the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI). This ETF is one of the most popular high-yield choices in Canada, and for good reason. It holds a broad selection of dividend-paying stocks across multiple sectors, including energy, utilities, telecommunications, and financials. That mix helps protect investors from overexposure to any one area of the market.

As of writing, XEI offers a yield of 5.5% and has delivered a year-to-date return of 6.2%. It manages around $1.8 billion in assets, showing strong investor trust. Monthly distributions make it an appealing option for passive income seekers. Since it tracks an index focused on dividend yield, it gives you access to high-paying Canadian companies without requiring you to pick stocks yourself.

VDY

Next up is the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY). This one is a little more concentrated than XEI, with a heavy emphasis on Canada’s largest banks, energy companies, and telecom providers. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as these sectors are known for their stable cash flows and long history of dividend growth.

VDY currently offers a yield of 4.2%, and it’s up 5.6% year to date. With $3.5 billion in assets under management, it’s one of the biggest dividend-focused ETFs on the TSX. VDY is a great option if you believe in the long-term strength of the Canadian economy and its major institutions. The dividend may be slightly lower than XEI, but the underlying companies are among the most stable and well-capitalized in the country.

XDIV

Then there’s the iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XDIV). This one adds another layer by filtering for “quality.” It screens for companies with strong financial health, consistent earnings, and a reliable history of dividend payments. That means you’re getting exposure to businesses that not only pay dividends but are likely to keep doing so through different economic cycles.

XDIV currently yields 4.2% and is up 6.7% this year. With $2.2 billion in assets, it’s also growing quickly as investors look for both income and safety. This ETF tends to lean toward utilities, banks, and telecom, but with more of a focus on balance sheet strength and profitability.

Bottom line

Let’s talk about what kind of income you could expect. Remember, all that money lands in your account, often monthly, and can be reinvested or used however you like. And if you hold these ETFs in a Tax-Free Savings Account, that income is completely tax-free.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND YIELDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
XDIV$28.021424.21%$168.84Monthly$3,978.84
VDY$47.50844.17%$140.28Monthly$3,990.00
XEI$28.051425.53%$227.00Monthly$3,981.10

As you can see, that’ s now $536.12 in passive income you’re bringing in on an annual basis! So while interest rates, inflation, and market volatility can impact short-term returns, these ETFs are built to weather the ups and downs. These offer consistent income, broad diversification, and exposure to some of the most dependable companies in Canada.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

