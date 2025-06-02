I’d Invest $12,000 in These 3 High-Yield Dividend ETFs for Passive Income

These ETFs not only provide you with a portfolio of top options, but high dividends to boot!

When the market gets choppy, it’s easy to feel uncertain about where to invest. But for Canadian investors who want stability and income, high-yield dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a calm port in the storm. These investments don’t just offer long-term growth, but also pay you to stay invested. So let’s look at three dividend ETFs offering a different flavour of income, with solid diversification, consistent returns, and reliable payouts.

XEI

Let’s start with the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI). This ETF is one of the most popular high-yield choices in Canada, and for good reason. It holds a broad selection of dividend-paying stocks across multiple sectors, including energy, utilities, telecommunications, and financials. That mix helps protect investors from overexposure to any one area of the market.

As of writing, XEI offers a yield of 5.5% and has delivered a year-to-date return of 6.2%. It manages around $1.8 billion in assets, showing strong investor trust. Monthly distributions make it an appealing option for passive income seekers. Since it tracks an index focused on dividend yield, it gives you access to high-paying Canadian companies without requiring you to pick stocks yourself.

VDY

Next up is the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY). This one is a little more concentrated than XEI, with a heavy emphasis on Canada’s largest banks, energy companies, and telecom providers. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as these sectors are known for their stable cash flows and long history of dividend growth.

VDY currently offers a yield of 4.2%, and it’s up 5.6% year to date. With $3.5 billion in assets under management, it’s one of the biggest dividend-focused ETFs on the TSX. VDY is a great option if you believe in the long-term strength of the Canadian economy and its major institutions. The dividend may be slightly lower than XEI, but the underlying companies are among the most stable and well-capitalized in the country.

XDIV

Then there’s the iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XDIV). This one adds another layer by filtering for “quality.” It screens for companies with strong financial health, consistent earnings, and a reliable history of dividend payments. That means you’re getting exposure to businesses that not only pay dividends but are likely to keep doing so through different economic cycles.

XDIV currently yields 4.2% and is up 6.7% this year. With $2.2 billion in assets, it’s also growing quickly as investors look for both income and safety. This ETF tends to lean toward utilities, banks, and telecom, but with more of a focus on balance sheet strength and profitability.

Bottom line

Let’s talk about what kind of income you could expect. Remember, all that money lands in your account, often monthly, and can be reinvested or used however you like. And if you hold these ETFs in a Tax-Free Savings Account, that income is completely tax-free.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND YIELD TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT TOTAL XDIV $28.02 142 4.21% $168.84 Monthly $3,978.84 VDY $47.50 84 4.17% $140.28 Monthly $3,990.00 XEI $28.05 142 5.53% $227.00 Monthly $3,981.10

As you can see, that’ s now $536.12 in passive income you’re bringing in on an annual basis! So while interest rates, inflation, and market volatility can impact short-term returns, these ETFs are built to weather the ups and downs. These offer consistent income, broad diversification, and exposure to some of the most dependable companies in Canada.