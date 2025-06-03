Member Login
2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Consider

CIBC (TSX:CM) and another great dividend stock that Canadian investors should look to buy up in June.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
New Canadian investors should have at least a handful of robust dividend payers at the core of their TFSAs (Tax-Free Savings Accounts). Undoubtedly, income and dividend investing may be a bit more appealing to older investors near retirement who actually need the passive income supplement.

But for new and young investors, I’d argue there’s also ample value in going for the top-tier dividend payers rather than going too heavy on the exciting growth plays that show more promise on the front of capital gains potential. Sure, the chance to score a quick double-digit percentage gain in a few months (or even weeks for those who get the timing right) tends to be a bigger draw to new investors rather than the 3% or 4% dividends that the blue-chip dividend stocks tend to offer.

In any case, the dividends do add up over time, and even for those with no intentions of retiring anytime soon, the higher costs of living, I believe, should incentivize some to build a passive income stream for themselves to help out with those nasty price hikes at the grocery store. Sure, inflation may be tame in the last month, but food inflation is still a major issue for many Canadians. Even if food inflation were to grind to a halt, there’s really no undoing the damage done by inflation from previous years.

In this piece, we’ll look at two robust dividend stocks that also happen to be top-notch dividend growers. For young investors who may need less of an income supplement today, dividend growth investing could be a great way to go to if you view the stock market as a tad tech-heavy and perhaps a bit overvalued.

CIBC

The big Canadian banks are back in the spotlight after another solid past few weeks of gains. Shares of CIBC (TSX:CM) are up more than 60% in the last two years and have only recently come off new all-time highs. Despite the fat book of domestic mortgages, I remain a big fan of the number-five bank as it looks to add to recent strength going into the second half.

Sure, a tariff-induced recession means a few more bumps in the road to ride out. But either way, I like the valuation (11.6 times trailing price-to-earnings) and dividend (4.15%) to be had in a name that may still have room to break past the $100 per-share mark. Sure, provisions for loan losses could creep higher as macro unknowns weigh, but at these multiples, I do think much of such provisioning may already be baked into today’s share price.

TD Bank

It didn’t take long for TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock to go from dog to leader, with shares up just shy of 25% year to date. Indeed, 2025 has been a fantastic comeback year for TD, which had been weighed down for many quarters over its money-laundering woes.

The good news for investors is that the year is only (nearly) halfway over. In the second half, I’d expect more of the same from the big bank as new CEO Raymond Chun looks to bring out the best in the $164 billion comeback play that could be one of the very best in the Canadian financial scene.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

