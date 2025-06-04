Member Login
Home » Investing » A 7.2% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

A 7.2% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

This dividend stock pays out constant cash, and investors can use that to make even more!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
monthly desk calendar

Source: Getty Images

Most investors dream of passive income – the kind that lands in your account while you’re sipping your morning coffee. That’s where real estate investment trusts (REITs) come in. But not just any REIT will do. For Canadians who want monthly cash flow with a strong yield, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is hard to ignore. It currently pays a 7.2% annual dividend and sends out payments every single month, no waiting, no guesswork.

About SRU

SmartCentres built a reputation as one of Canada’s most stable REITs. It owns a portfolio of 196 properties, mainly retail centres anchored by Walmart. That alone gives it a major edge. Walmart tends to attract steady foot traffic and is seen as recession-resistant. So when times get tough, people still shop there, and tenants around it benefit. As a result, SmartCentres has a sky-high occupancy rate of 98.4%, even in today’s shaky market.

This consistency shows up in the trust’s numbers. In the first quarter of 2025, SmartCentres reported net rental income of $136.8 million, up 4.6% from the year before. It also posted funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per unit, compared to $0.48 in the same quarter of 2024. FFO is one of the key metrics for REITs. It’s a cleaner way to look at how much cash is coming in. And when that number rises, it means the business is on solid ground.

The dividend right now sits at $1.85 per unit annually, or roughly $0.1542 each month. That comes out to a yield of around 7.2% based on recent share prices. For long-term investors, that’s an attractive source of income, and it’s distributed monthly, which makes budgeting a whole lot easier. It’s rare to find a company that pays you monthly, yields over 7%, and manages to keep the cheques coming during economic turbulence.

Considerations

Of course, no investment is perfect. SmartCentres did report a net loss of $9.6 million in Q1 2025. That was actually an improvement over the $21.2 million loss a year ago. These losses mostly came from non-cash items like fair value adjustments to its properties and higher administrative costs. These are important to watch, but they don’t affect cash available for distributions. The core business of collecting rent and managing properties is doing just fine.

SmartCentres is also thinking ahead. It isn’t just a retail landlord. It has been expanding into residential and mixed-use developments. One of its biggest projects is the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre, where it’s building new condos, offices, and apartments. The first condo tower, ArtWalk Tower A, is already 93% pre-sold.

That said, one number to keep an eye on is the payout ratio. SmartCentres currently pays out about 108.7% of its adjusted funds from operations. Ideally, you want that number to be under 100%. A high payout ratio means there’s less room to reinvest in the business or weather downturns. Still, the company’s strong cash flow and stable tenant base suggest the dividend is likely safe for now.

Bottom line

If you’re looking for a REIT that pays you monthly, offers a high yield, and holds a steady portfolio of recession-resistant properties, SmartCentres is worth a look. You won’t see rapid growth here, but you will see consistency. And in a TFSA, that monthly cash can add up quickly, especially when it’s tax-free or tax-deferred. And as you can see, that can add up to about $716 in annual income from a $10,000 investment!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
SRU.UN$25.78387$1.85$715.95Monthly$9,976.86

For income-focused investors, few opportunities on the TSX deliver this kind of mix: strong yield, monthly payouts, and a real estate base that has stood the test of time. SmartCentres might not be flashy, but it gets the job done. And for many Canadians, that’s exactly what they’re looking for – a little peace of mind, with some cash left over at the end of the month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $15,000 Into $150,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to create some amazing cash, you need dividend stocks to reinvest again and again.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $300 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a top choice for investors, with analysts loving the look of this future winner.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $10,000 in the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These are some of the top stocks on the TSX today, with analysts drooling all over them.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That’ll Be Easy to Hold for 20 Years

| Andrew Button

Quality energy stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) can be great long-term holds.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stocks for Beginners

The Best $21,000-TFSA Approach for Canadian Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you have a TFSA approach? Here's a look at how to make the most of your TFSA, as well…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

The Best $7,000 TFSA Investment for New Canadian Investors

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian stock offers a balanced mix of growth, income, and value, making it a top bet for new investors…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Why Investing $28,000 This Way Makes Financial Sense

| Kay Ng

Investing $28,000 in a basket of diversified, solid dividend stocks can help you grow your money more consistently with passive…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks Worth Buying During Trade Tensions

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock and another great Canadian financial that could be worth picking up on summertime strength.

Read more »