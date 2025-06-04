Member Login
This AI Technology Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade

With strong dividends, strategic investments, and a focus on AI, this stock could deliver for years to come.

Jitendra Parashar
Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies

Source: Getty Images

If you don’t want to get caught reacting to short-term market movements, you may want to invest in long-term growth trends — and few could be as transformative as artificial intelligence (AI). The global AI industry is expected to generate trillions in economic value over the coming years by reshaping everything from enterprise software to automation and cybersecurity.

For investors, the goal should be to find companies that aren’t just experimenting with AI but are integrating it deeply into scalable, revenue-generating platforms. In this article, I’ll highlight a Canadian AI technology stock that could be one of the best investments of the next decade.

A top AI technology stock to hold for the next decade

If you’re looking for the top AI technology stock to ride the next wave of digital transformation, Open Text (TSX:OTEX) deserves a closer look.

Open Text is currently playing a central role in enterprise AI adoption, helping global businesses automate operations, boost cybersecurity, and extract real-time insights from massive amounts of data. This software firm mainly delivers AI-powered solutions across content management, cloud infrastructure, analytics, and security through what it calls the “Open Text Aviator” platform.

Currently trading at $38.90 per share, OTEX stock has a market cap of slightly over $10 billion and also offers an annualized dividend yield of about 3.7%. While the stock has rebounded by nearly 8% over the last month, it’s still down 18% from its 52-week high — making this top AI technology stock look undervalued based on its long-term fundamentals.

Why the stock has been bouncing back

The recent gains in Open Text stock came after investors reacted positively to its improved margins and strong free cash flow performance. In the most recent quarter (ended in March), it reported US$402 million in operating cash flows and US$374 million in free cash flows, up over 4% and 7% YoY (year over year), respectively.

These gains came despite a broader dip in its total revenue, partly due to industry-wide demand volatility and the sale of a business unit that focused on upgrading and connecting older software systems. Nevertheless, the company’s cloud revenues have been rising for 17 straight quarters — showing the durability of its subscription model.

Betting big on AI and automation for the future

Notably, Open Text’s latest quarterly results reflected ongoing strength in its recurring cloud revenues, even as its total revenue fell on a YoY basis.

The company recently launched its new Cloud Editions 25.2 by combining AI, hybrid cloud tools, and cybersecurity features into one enterprise-grade platform. Meanwhile, it’s also expanding its business optimization plan with automation and AI investments projected to save up to US$550 million annually. Overall, Open Text is sharpening its focus on high-priority areas like Aviator AI, enterprise content, and next-gen security. Not only could these moves improve its margins, but they may also open up new revenue opportunities in AI-powered solutions.

Simply put, Open Text is executing exactly what’s needed to thrive in an AI-first era — and that’s why it could be the best investment of the decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Open Text. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

