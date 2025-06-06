Member Login
Home » Investing » This Energy Titan Paying 8.7% is Practically Giving Money Away

This Energy Titan Paying 8.7% is Practically Giving Money Away

Want growth from an energy stock, along with dividends, with minimal risk? Then this is the one for you.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A child pretends to blast off into space.

Source: Getty Images

When interest rates rise and inflation bites into your savings, passive income starts looking more attractive than ever. That’s especially true when you find a dividend stock that isn’t just reliable but pays out so much it feels like it’s handing you cash every month. One of the best examples right now is Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU). With an eye-popping dividend yield of 8.7% and a business model designed for steady cash flow, this energy titan isn’t just rewarding shareholders, it’s practically giving money away.

About Freehold

Freehold isn’t a typical oil and gas company. It doesn’t drill wells or operate expensive rigs. Instead, it owns royalty lands across Canada and the United States. That means it collects a cut from every barrel of oil and every cubic foot of natural gas produced on its land, regardless of who’s doing the work. The benefit is clear: consistent revenue with fewer costs, less debt, and lower capital spending.

The numbers speak for themselves. Freehold’s stock trades around $12.48 at writing. With a monthly dividend of $0.09 per share, that adds up to $1.08 annually. In an era where many blue-chip dividend stocks are paying 4% or less, that kind of return is hard to ignore. And because Freehold pays dividends monthly, investors get consistent cash flow throughout the year.

Will it last?

Now, the big question when it comes to high-yield stocks is always this: can it keep paying? So far, Freehold has shown that it can. In its latest earnings report, the dividend stock posted revenue of $85.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 and net income of $51.1 million. Funds from operations hit $68.1 million, or $0.42 per share. It’s not just sustainable, it’s thriving. Average production came in at 16,248 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 10% increase from the same time last year, thanks to more drilling activity across its U.S. assets.

Freehold is also financially healthy. It has minimal debt and plenty of cash coming in. The important part is cash generation, and Freehold is producing more than enough to support the dividend. It also helps that gross margins are sky-high. Because Freehold doesn’t operate the wells itself, its gross profit margin was over 96% last quarter. That means nearly every dollar it earns drops straight to the bottom line.

Considerations

Let’s not forget the big picture. Energy prices might be volatile, but the demand for oil and gas remains strong. Even with renewables growing, the world isn’t shifting away from fossil fuels overnight. That gives Freehold a stable runway for the years ahead. As long as producers are drilling, it’s collecting a cut. And if oil prices climb, those royalty cheques get even bigger.

There’s always risk, of course. Energy stocks can swing with commodity prices. If oil drops sharply, royalty revenue could fall. But Freehold has already accounted for that. In fact, management has stated it can still maintain its dividend even if oil falls below US$50 a barrel. That kind of confidence is worth noting.

Bottom line

For investors focused on income, Freehold fits right into practically any portfolio. In fact, here’s what investors could gain from a $10,000 investment from dividends alone!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
FRU$12.301,138$1.08$1,229.04Monthly$13,997.40

At a time when many investors are hunting for yield, Freehold Royalties stands out. It doesn’t promise explosive growth or tech-style headlines. But it does offer something many investors value more: reliable monthly income, a simple and proven business model, and a generous yield that outpaces most of what you’ll find elsewhere on the TSX. For those looking to build or protect a passive income stream, this energy titan might be just the ticket. It’s not hype, it’s just quietly handing out cash, one dividend cheque at a time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

2 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX dividend stocks to get monthly additions to your bank balance with monthly dividend income.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up nearly 30% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Energy Stocks

How to Turn $7,000 in Your TFSA Into a Lasting Retirement Fund

| Jitendra Parashar

Even a modest TFSA contribution can grow into a powerful retirement fund with the right investing approach.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Energy Stock Down 38% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

One of the safest investments in Canada remains within the energy sector, and this stock offers up cash in bulk.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

The Best Green Energy Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

The solid demand, large operating capacity, diversified assets, and long term agreements position it well to deliver solid growth.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

This 2.3% Dividend Stock Consistently Pays Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want cash right away? This energy stock is one that offers it up in bulk.

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Energy Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there is one material that investors will want to invest in for the long term, it's certainly lithium.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Energy Stocks

Build a Passive Income Stream Starting With Just $10,000

| Sneha Nahata

A $10,000 investment in these two stocks would generate approximately $153.04 in quarterly income, totalling $612.16 annually.

Read more »