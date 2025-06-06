Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Canadian Tire Be in 1 Year?

Where Will Canadian Tire Be in 1 Year?

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock is starting to pick up serious momentum going into the second half of 2025.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock has been feeling the uneasy breeze of tariffs for many months now. And while the company has a plan to pivot and adapt amid Trump’s tariff disruptions, the stock hasn’t been as hot as it could have been, especially given the potential longer-lived “buy Canadian” tailwind that could cause many consumers to be a bit more patriotic with the retailers they choose to do business with.

Sure, only time will tell how much of a boost a very Canadian retailer like Canadian Tire will get at the hands of tariff-induced shifts in consumer spending. Regardless, I wouldn’t sleep on the well-run Canadian icon now that its stock is starting to pick up some real traction.

Canadian Tire stock’s poised to make up for lost time

Indeed, Canadian Tire shares have been sleepy for many years now. But with the name recently blasting off to hit a new 52-week high just north of the $170 per-share mark, something does seem different this time around as Canadian Tire looks to power ahead and gain share in a somewhat more challenging market environment.

While Canadian Tire has plans to dodge most of the tariff-related blow from the Trump administration, I’d argue that the major reason to own the stock is not because of its agility to overcome a sluggish consumer environment but the company’s long-term efforts, which could pay ample dividends for years to come.

Indeed, Canadian Tire isn’t just a place to buy home improvement products or auto parts anymore. The latest acquisition of the Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) intellectual property, I believe, shows us that Canadian Tire has become more of an everyday retailer for Canadians to get a wide assortment of goods and domestic brands. Whether we’re talking about toys, sporting goods, pet food, garden goods, snacks, or party supplies, Canadian Tire’s past-decade evolution has been quite remarkable.

Another reason for Canadians to shop at the iconic retailer

And with HBC’s brands added to an already robust brand roster, I think consumers will have yet another reason to head over to the local Canadian Tire. With a strong presence across the nation and a fast-growing book of exclusive brands, I consider CTC.A stock to be a year-to-date gainer (up over 12% so far in 2025), poised to keep winning, even if the Canadian consumer falls under increased pressure in the second half.

In the second half, management is bracing for more uncertainty. Indeed, tariffs and a Canadian recession still can’t be ruled out. In any case, I think the company’s recent quarterly strength (robust revenue growth) should not be ignored, especially with a rather cautious guide ahead.

Whenever you have a relatively low bar on expectations, a muted valuation, and improving fundamentals (solid brands and an agile management team), you could have the formula for a stock destined for new highs.

Can the good times continue in the second half?

As to whether CTC.A shares can sustain recent melt-up rally gains remains the big question. Discretionary sales could take a breather after delivering decent growth in the first quarter. In any case, I’d look for Canadian Tire to expand upon HBC’s assets while also keeping an ear open for new acquisition targets. In short, Canadian Tire is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing names in Canadian retail.

Either way, Canadian investors have more than enough incentive to buckle up and ride out any looming waves. The 4.1% dividend yield is attractive — as too is its modest 11.2 times trailing price-to-earnings multiple.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Investing

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $250 Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock stands out as more of a must-buy as shares look to recover from a bearish sell-off.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in This TSX Stock for $1,183.42 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping to make even more cash from a $20,000 investment, then certainly consider this top dividend stock.

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

Capitalize on the Comeback: Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks are “strong buys” today following their stellar first-quarter financial results and positive growth outlook.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Silver’s continued climb may drive TSX mining stocks higher at the open, though market attention remains fixed on Canadian and…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Energy Stocks

How to Turn $7,000 in Your TFSA Into a Lasting Retirement Fund

| Jitendra Parashar

Even a modest TFSA contribution can grow into a powerful retirement fund with the right investing approach.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Energy Stock Down 38% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

One of the safest investments in Canada remains within the energy sector, and this stock offers up cash in bulk.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis Stock a Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis is up more than 17% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some dividend stocks that are simply not going any where any time soon, and these are two options.

Read more »