Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $3,000 and Hold Forever

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $3,000 and Hold Forever

These TSX-listed stocks have a solid record of reliable dividend payouts and strong underlying fundamentals.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

Buying and holding a few high-quality dividend stocks enhances the income potential of your investment portfolio. Moreover, top dividend-paying companies are primarily the ones with resilient businesses and a growing earnings base, which in turn support regular dividend payments. Over time, these companies provide a steady income and have the potential to increase in value, offering attractive capital gains.

In this context, let’s explore three dividend stocks that you can consider investing $3,000 in and holding for the long term. These TSX-listed stocks have a solid record of reliable dividend payouts and strong underlying fundamentals, making them dependable choices for investors looking to build a stable income portfolio.

Dividend stock #1

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is the top Canadian dividend stock to buy and hold forever. The utility company’s regulated assets and predictable cash flows position it well to consistently pay and increase its payouts even in uncertain market conditions. Further, its defensive business model adds stability to your portfolio.

Thanks to its low-risk earnings, Fortis has rewarded investors by increasing its dividend for 51 consecutive years. Moreover, the utility company will likely maintain its dividend growth streak in the coming years. Its $26 billion capital plan will expand its rate base and drive low-risk earnings. Management anticipates the company’s rate base to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% through 2029. This growth will support ongoing dividend increases, with projections calling for annual hikes of 4% to 6% over the next several years.

In short, Fortis is a reliable dividend stock to hold for decades. It offers a yield of 3.8%.

Dividend stock #2

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is another attractive dividend stock to consider now. The Canadian banking giant boasts the longest history of dividend payments on the TSX, making it one of the reliable income stocks.

Bank of Montreal has uninterruptedly distributed dividends for 196 years. Over the past 15 years, the bank has raised its dividend at a CAGR of more than 5%. The financial services giant’s payout history reflects its ability to generate high-quality earnings that support its payouts.

The financial services company’s diverse revenue streams, expanding loan and deposit base, strong credit quality, and focus on improving operational efficiency will likely drive its earnings, enabling it to continue to grow its dividends in the coming years. Besides resilient payouts, Bank of Montreal stock offers a high yield of 4.4%.

Dividend stock #3

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a compelling investment for those seeking consistent passive income for decades. With a history of over 70 years of dividend payments, Enbridge showcases a strong commitment to rewarding its shareholders. Moreover, Enbridge has increased its dividend at a CAGR of 9% over the past three decades and offers an attractive yield of 5.9%.

Its resilient payouts are supported by its diversified business model, which includes a vast network of liquid pipelines across North America. The high system utilization rate, long-term contracts, and strategies to mitigate commodity price exposure enable Enbridge to deliver solid earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF).

Besides the strength in its liquid pipelines business, Enbridge’s natural gas transmission operations are likely to benefit from higher demand, especially as data centres and industrial activity grow. Simultaneously, its gas distribution and storage segments will expand steadily due to customer growth and infrastructure upgrades.

Enbridge is also expanding its presence in the renewable energy sector, providing additional support to its cash flow and dividend payments. With these strengths, Enbridge remains a reliable long-term investment for income-focused investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

A $10,000 Strategy for the Next Market Cycle

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks are safe investment options in the next market cycle, which could potentially include a recession.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With These 3 Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Create a cash-paying portfolio with these three dividend stocks.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

The $15,000 Investment Approach That Could Secure Your Financial Future

| Andrew Button

By dollar-cost averaging into index funds like iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) you can secure your financial future.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Infrastructure Stock to Buy With $6,000 Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canada's latest government bill (Bill C-5) could propel infrastructure stocks like Bird Construction (BDT) stock higher...

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Create $250 in Monthly Income With a $40,000 TFSA Investment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is offering up major passive income, and that's without even including returns!

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

How to Allocate $5,000 Across Different Market Opportunities

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Different market opportunities emerge when there are headwinds or new disruptions such as tariffs.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Building a $21,000 TFSA That Generates Growing Income

| Andrew Button

TSX stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) produce growing income.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy When Everyone Else Is Selling

| Adam Othman

The top Canadian value stocks like Air Canada and Suncor are well-positioned for investors to buy for long-term capital gains-induced…

Read more »