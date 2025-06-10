Member Login
Home » Investing » Meet the Monster TSX Stock Still Crushing the Market

Meet the Monster TSX Stock Still Crushing the Market

Do you want a TSX stock that’s already shown massive growth? Consider this one, which has even more to come.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe
Some stocks quietly outperform year after year. And then there are the monsters, those rare names that consistently crush the market with big gains and solid fundamentals to back them up. Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) fits squarely into that second category. This gold stock has been on a tear, and yet many investors are still just getting to know it.

About Lundin

Lundin Gold operates one of the highest-grade gold mines in the world: the Fruta del Norte mine in southeast Ecuador. This mine is the crown jewel of the dividend stock’s operations, producing high volumes of gold at low costs. In a time when inflation, currency swings, and geopolitical risks are rattling markets, Lundin Gold is showing exactly how a resource company should operate: efficiently and profitably.

In its most recent quarterly results, Lundin Gold reported gold sales of 117,641 ounces. That brought in gross revenue of US$362 million and net revenue of US$356 million after refining costs. The dividend stock realized an average gold price of US$3,081 per ounce in Q1 2025, well above many industry peers. Even more impressive was its bottom line: net income hit US$154 million, or US$0.64 per share. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at US$242 million, marking one of its best quarters on record.

This isn’t a fluke. Over the last year, Lundin Gold has built a reputation for consistent growth, disciplined cost control, and smart capital allocation. Cash operating costs per ounce came in at US$792, and all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) were just US$909. Those numbers are especially strong given how input costs have risen across the mining sector. Lundin Gold’s ability to keep margins healthy while continuing to grow is what separates it from the pack.

More to come

It’s also in excellent financial shape. The dividend stock held US$452 million in cash at the end of March 2025. With no short-term liquidity crunch in sight, it has the flexibility to continue rewarding shareholders while funding new growth. That’s important because Lundin isn’t just sitting still. It’s actively exploring additional areas within its existing footprint, and analysts see room for both resource growth and production expansion.

On the TSX, Lundin Gold is among the top-tier Canadian gold stocks. Despite its size, it still offers attractive metrics. Return on equity sits at 41.3%, and its net margin is an outstanding 40.6%. For investors who care about profitability, not just production, those are big numbers. These also suggest that Lundin’s management team is getting the most out of every dollar invested.

And yes, it pays a dividend. Lundin Gold currently offers a quarterly payout of $0.30 per share. It’s not massive, but it’s reliable, and it shows that the dividend stock is committed to sharing its success with investors. In today’s market, even a modest but consistent dividend can be a major draw.

Bottom line

So, what’s the catch? Well, like all miners, Lundin is still exposed to commodity price swings and jurisdictional risk. Ecuador has been a stable partner so far, but political shifts could pose challenges down the road. Still, given its current trajectory, Lundin Gold appears well-positioned to navigate whatever comes next.

For Canadian investors looking for a dividend stock that’s already beating the market and has the financials to keep doing so, Lundin Gold is worth serious consideration. It’s got the earnings, the reserves, the balance sheet, and the strategy. In short, it’s a monster. And it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon.

