Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a cheap growth stock that could sizzle for summer!

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Hourglass and stock price chart

Source: Getty Images

There are plenty of intriguing growth stocks to consider picking up now that things are starting to look higher on the high-tech trade. Indeed, the summertime rally could get sizzling for the recovering growth stars, many of which were unfairly dumped amid the Springtime Liberation Day sell-off. And while there’s still plenty of tariff risk, I think that young investors focused on building wealth for the next 10-15 years should not be afraid to scoop up a bargain if one so happens to appear between now and the end of the year.

Of course, putting a colossal lump sum to work at one given time may not be the best move for most, especially in light of new risks and how “toppy” the broad TSX Index feels right now. Whenever the stock market is flirting with new heights and the macro “feel” is a bit jittery, doing more incremental buying than backing up the truck, I believe, could be the best course of action. In this piece, we’ll check in on a smart growth stock that could be worth picking up for $1,000 or less.

Shopify

Canadian e-commerce platform developer Shopify (TSX:SHOP) may very well have what it takes to be in the class of the Magnificent Seven or whichever big acronym ultimately succeeds it in 2025. The hyper-growth stock is also hyper-volatile, with a beta of 2.63, which entails a far choppier ride than the broader market. Either way, though, I think the stock is a fantastic buy as it aims to recover to those 2021 all-time highs (currently 29% away) and beyond. Indeed, the road back above $200 per share will not be an easy one. In any case, I’m encouraged by the recent analyst upgrades surrounding the name.

Just last week, a huge, respected member of the analyst community (Andrew Bauch) stated that the Canadian firm could be viewed as a thematic artificial intelligence (AI) story. He’s absolutely right on the money to highlight Shopify’s impressive AI capabilities. With so many AI-leveraging tools already in the pipeline, it’s no mystery why Mr. Bauch is so upbeat about the firm, as AI continues to have a positive impact on the broader tech sector this June.

Indeed, I’ve been pounding the table on Shopify’s AI prowess for quite a while now (well over a year). As more analysts begin to factor in how AI will affect earnings in the coming years, I think we should get ready for a queue of price target upgrades. Indeed, Bauch is spot-on when he says Shopify is more of an underappreciated way to play the AI boom.

A growth stock to hold for the long haul

And while the stock doesn’t look like a steal at more than 87 times trailing price to earnings, I think that it’s just a matter of time before Shopify proves just how powerful of an AI winner it can be. Indeed, the Shopify platform is incredibly sticky, and it could evolve into a supercharged growth engine as management introduces even more AI under the hood. As the firm triples down on the revolutionary technology, I think it’d be wise to take advantage of any pullbacks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Delectable Dividend Stock Down 33% to Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are dividend stocks, and then there are stocks that offer a major deal for future returns.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks I’d Rather Buy Over BCE Stock

| Robin Brown

Even after the big dividend cut, BCE still looks like a risky stock. Here are three quality dividend stocks I'd…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Why a $30,000 Investment in These Sectors Could Pay Off

| Adam Othman

Consider investing your capital in three of the most reliable Canadian industries to get the best returns as a low-risk…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Investing

Where Will Manulife Financial Be in 5 Years?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Manulife (TSX:MFC) remains a top defensive total return play long-term investors would be remiss to ignore.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

Got $3,000? Here’s Why I Would Invest It in These 2 TSX Utility Stocks

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these two TSX utility stocks if you want to make the best of your investment capital in…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $2,580 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian TFSA investors should consider holding TSX dividend stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure right now.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Retirement

Why $14,000 Split Between These 2 TFSA Investments Makes Sense

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid financial performance and healthy growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks are ideal additions to your TFSA.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

The Best $28,000 TFSA Allocation for Different Age Groups

| Kay Ng

Here are examples of a $28,000 TFSA allocation for different age groups. Remember to consult a financial advisor on this…

Read more »