Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Enbridge vs Suncor: The Dividend Pick I’d Own Through 2026

Enbridge vs Suncor: The Dividend Pick I’d Own Through 2026

Enbridge vs Suncor: which Canadian energy stock is the better dividend pick in 2026? I break down the numbers and give you a clear verdict.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Enbridge declared its 31st consecutive annual dividend increase in December 2025, and currently yields around 5.2%, making it one of the most reliable income stocks on the TSX.
  • Suncor posted its best-ever first-quarter upstream production in Q1 at 875,000 barrels per day, and returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in the quarter alone through buybacks and dividends.
  • For income-focused investors seeking predictability across every market cycle, Enbridge is the stronger dividend pick.

If you can only own one Canadian energy stock for dividend income right now, make it Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Its yield is nearly double Suncor’s, its dividend track record spans three decades of uninterrupted annual increases, and its fee-based business model keeps cash flowing regardless of oil prices.

Suncor (TSX:SU) is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock with strong momentum, but it is a different kind of investment entirely. Here is why the distinction matters, and how to decide which one belongs in your portfolio.

oil pumps at sunset

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge vs. Suncor: Which is the better dividend stock?

It is tempting to lump Enbridge and Suncor together. Both are Canadian energy giants and pay dividends to shareholders. Notably, both showed up at their respective shareholder and analyst events in May 2026 with confidence in their outlooks.

Enbridge operates the largest crude oil pipeline network in North America, serves over seven million natural gas utility customers, and generates the bulk of its revenue from long-term, take-or-pay contracts.

When a barrel of oil moves through an Enbridge pipeline, the company gets paid whether the price is $50 or $100. Basically, Enbridge operates on a business model that generates steady cash flows across business cycles.

Suncor, however, produces energy. It drills wells, upgrades bitumen, refines crude, and sells fuel at Petro-Canada stations. Its earnings are directly tied to commodity prices, making it a volatile and cyclical stock. In Q1, Suncor generated $4 billion in adjusted funds from operations, up 32% year over year, driven by higher oil prices.

Enbridge’s CEO, Greg Ebel, confirmed that the company sanctioned its 31st consecutive annual dividend increase in December 2025, a 3% raise for 2026. Enbridge currently pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share, with a yield of approximately 5.2%, making it attractive for income-seeking investors.

Ebel noted that leverage remains within the targeted range of 4.5 to 5 times debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization), which protects the dividend even if conditions tighten.

And with a $39 billion project backlog extending through the end of the decade, covering natural gas, liquids, and renewable power, there is a clear path to further growing that payout.

In Q1, Suncor’s upstream production rose to 875,000 barrels per day, its highest first quarter on record. Refining throughput came in at 498,000 barrels per day, also a record first quarter. Product sales hit 681,000 barrels per day, the highest of any quarter ever.

Suncor currently pays an annual dividend of about $2.40 per share, indicating a yield of roughly 2.6%, and has increased its dividend for four consecutive years.

That is meaningful progress, especially given the company slashed its dividend during the 2020 downturn. Management has clearly rebuilt both the business and investor trust.

Suncor’s payout ratio sits around 47%, leaving plenty of room for future increases. The buyback program is also aggressive: $350 million per month as of April 2026, per CFO Troy Little’s comments on the earnings call.

Suncor is returning cash to shareholders at an impressive clip. It just does so in a commodity-linked way, introducing more variability than Enbridge’s model.

The verdict for 2026 and beyond

If your goal is a steady, growing income that does not keep you up at night when oil prices drop, Enbridge wins this comparison.

It offers a tasty yield, a dividend backed by infrastructure contracts rather than commodity prices, and a three-decade track record of annual increases, making it one of the most dependable dividend stocks in Canada.

If you are comfortable with some commodity exposure and want a stock that can generate serious capital gains on top of a growing dividend, Suncor deserves a serious look.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

senior couple looks at investing statements
Retirement

How to Make Your Money Last Through 30 Years of Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Learn how to make your money last in retirement with strategies for income stability and smart withdrawals from Canadian dividend…

Read more »

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Energy Stocks

Don’t Chase Oil: 1 TSX Stock I’d Buy for the Long Haul

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don’t chase oil’s daily moves. This TSX giant has multiple profit engines that can smooth out the cycle.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Energy Stock With a Dividend I Trust

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A big run can still leave a real dip, and Vermilion’s pullback could be giving income investors a second look.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Use a TFSA to Earn $475 a Month With No Tax

| Jitendra Parashar

This TFSA-friendly Canadian stock offers a 5.2% yield with monthly payouts backed by strong operational momentum.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

This TSX Pipeline Stock Could Be a Stealthy Dividend Winner

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX pipeline name just made a huge move that could set up years of steady cash flow and dividends.

Read more »

trading chart of brent crude oil prices
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Oil Stocks That Could Thrive No Matter What OPEC Does

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OPEC headlines swing oil prices, but these three Canadian energy stocks can still perform without perfectly timing every quota change.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for May

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Craving monthly dividends? Grab these TSX energy stocks: Whitecap Resources's 4.5% yield, Freehold Royalties' 6.1% low-risk royalties, & InPlay Oil's…

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 1 Set-It-and-Forget-It Stock for 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

FSA investors can rely on this energy stock for steady dividends, strong cash flow, and long‑term growth potential as a…

Read more »