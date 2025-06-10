Member Login
Home » Investing » This Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Is Poised for a Massive Comeback in 2025

This Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Is Poised for a Massive Comeback in 2025

Down almost 50% from all-time highs, this blue-chip TSX dividend stock trades at a discount to consensus price targets.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset

Source: Getty Images

Valued at a market cap of US$16.3 billion, Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) is a TSX stock that went public in late 2000. Since its initial public offering, Brookfield Renewable stock has returned 476% to shareholders. However, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 3,240%.

Despite these outsized gains, the TSX dividend stock has trailed the broader markets in recent years and currently trades over 46% below its all-time highs. However, the ongoing pullback has increased its dividend yield to nearly 6%, making it an attractive option for income investors.

Let’s see why I’m bullish on this magnificent dividend stock right now.

Is the TSX stock a good buy?

In Q1 2025, Brookfield Renewable Partners reported funds from operations (FFO) of US$315 million or US$0.48 per share, despite a challenging macro environment. Brookfield has demonstrated resilience amid evolving trade policy dynamics, positioning it to capitalize on surging global energy demand.

Adjusting for exceptionally strong hydro generation in the prior year, FFO per unit increased 15% year-over-year, while all-in results showed 7% growth. The performance reflects the strength of Brookfield’s diversified contracted global fleet, which is 90% contracted for approximately 14 years, with 70% of revenues indexed to inflation.

Management emphasized that recently announced tariffs pose minimal risk to the business due to proactive supply chain strategies and global diversification. The clean energy giant has secured equipment costs for projects currently under construction through fixed-price engineering and procurement contracts, while maintaining limited exposure to price increases through contractual protections and power purchase agreement (PPA) adjustment clauses.

Strategic initiatives gained momentum with US$4.6 billion in capital deployment, highlighted by the completion of Neoen’s privatization and an agreement to acquire National Grid Renewables. The Neoen acquisition provides Brookfield with eight gigawatts of operating and under-construction assets in Australia, positioning the company as the largest renewable operator in that market. Management plans to double Neoen’s development cadence from one gigawatt to two gigawatts annually while implementing asset rotation programs.

National Grid Renewables boasts 3.9 gigawatts of operating and under-construction assets, a 1-gigawatt construction-ready portfolio, and a 30-gigawatt development pipeline. The transaction mirrors the successful Duke Energy Renewables carve-out completed two years ago.

A focus on capital recycling

Capital recycling activities accelerated with asset sales, generating strong returns. Brookfield closed sales of First Hydro and Phase 1 of its India portfolio, achieving nearly three times the invested capital and 20% investment returns. An additional 25% stake sale in Shepherds Flat generated approximately two times the invested capital.

The Microsoft renewable energy framework agreement continues expanding beyond the initial 10.5 gigawatts, with management expressing confidence in securing similar arrangements with other corporate counterparties in 2025. Strong demand fundamentals driven by digitalization and reindustrialization support the company’s growth outlook despite market volatility.

Brookfield Renewable’s global platform, with an operating capacity approaching 45,000 megawatts, provides geographic and technological diversification that management believes positions the company advantageously amid supply chain disruptions and evolving trade policies.

Brookfield Renewable’s growing cash flows and capital recycling initiatives should enable it to reinvest in growth projects and further increase dividends. Analysts expect the company to increase its dividends from US$1.42 per share in 2024 to US$1.71 per share in 2029.

Given consensus price targets, analysts expect the TSX dividend stock to gain 16% over the next 12 months. After adjusting for dividends, cumulative returns could be over 22%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Duke Energy, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

The $21,000 TFSA Portfolio Building Method for Long-Term Success

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TFSA is a tax-advantaged account and was built for long-term financial success.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A $7,000 TFSA Approach That Focuses on Quality and Value

| Andrew Walker

This strategy reduces risk while delivering a decent yield on TFSA savings.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

1 Delicious TSX Dividend Knight Down 12% I’m Sinking My Teeth Into

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend knights are some of the safest investments, but this one is a top choice while on sale.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

This 5.7% Dividend Stock Trades at a Rare Discount

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are dividend stocks, and then there are valuable dividend growers stock analysts see becoming major growers.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Meet the Monster TSX Stock Still Crushing the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want a TSX stock that's already shown massive growth? Consider this one, which has even more to come.

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Metro Inc While it’s Below $110?

| Andrew Button

Metro Inc (TSX:MRU) is Canada's challenger grocery store.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Are These 2 TSX Stocks Smart Investments for Dividend Income?

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at these two TSX stocks if you want to ignore the noise and uncertainty and want…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

I’d Consider These 5 Dividend Stocks for a $10,000 Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a perfect portfolio? These dividend stocks are certainly the top choices to consider.

Read more »