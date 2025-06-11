Member Login
How I’d Use $7,000 to Create an Income Machine of Tax-Free Cash

If you have $7,000 from your TFSA contribution, these three dividend stocks are the ones to jump on.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
With inflation rising and markets shaky, Canadians are looking for ways to secure a steady income. A recent BMO survey shows just how deep the concern runs. Between March and April 2025, 58% of Canadians said they were more worried about their financial situation, up 16 points in a single month. Inflation fears rose from 60% to 76%, and 78% said the cost of living was a growing issue. With numbers like that, it’s no wonder so many are turning to their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to build a little financial comfort. One of the best ways to do that is by investing in dividend stocks with a long history of consistent payouts.

If I had $7,000 in my TFSA, I’d split it between three Canadian stocks that have proven themselves time and again: Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), Northland Power (TSX:NPI), and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). All three have paid dividends for more than 20 years. And that kind of track record doesn’t just happen by accident.

BNS

Let’s start with Bank of Nova Scotia. As of writing, it trades at around $69 per share. That’s one of the highest among Canada’s big banks. In its latest earnings report, the bank reported net income of $2.03 billion for the second quarter (Q2), along with earnings of $1.48 per share.

While it’s had a tough year, with loan growth slowing and credit provisions rising, it remains one of Canada’s most stable financial institutions. If I were to put about $2,277 into BNS, I’d be looking at roughly $140 in tax-free annual income, thanks to its reliable dividend.

NPI

Next up is Northland Power. This dividend stock focuses on renewable energy, including wind and solar. It pays a monthly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $1.20 annually, trading at about $20.69 at writing. In Q1 2025, Northland reported net income of $111 million, down slightly from last year, but its cash flow remained strong.

Its growth pipeline is also solid, with new projects in Germany and Taiwan expected to boost results in 2026 and beyond. Putting $2,316.28 into Northland would generate around $134 per year in monthly, tax-free income. And monthly dividends always feel a little more satisfying.

CNQ

Lastly, Canadian Natural Resources offers a reliable dividend with some energy exposure. It trades around $85 and has a dividend of $2.35 annually. In Q1 2025, it posted net earnings of $2.5 billion and returned $1.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

CNQ benefits from high oil prices, low breakeven costs, and strong free cash flow. It’s one of the most shareholder-friendly companies on the TSX. An investment of $2,295 in CNQ would deliver about $63.50 per year in tax-free dividends.

Bottom line

Combined, those three holdings could generate around $337.77 per year in tax-free passive income inside a TFSA. And that’s without any reinvestment or dividend growth. All three dividend stocks have increased their dividends over the years, so that number could climb steadily with time.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
BNS$69.0033$4.24$139.92Quarterly$2,277.00
NPI$20.69112$1.20$134.40Monthly$2,316.28
CNQ$85.0027$2.35$63.45Quarterly$2,295.00

This kind of strategy isn’t flashy. It doesn’t hinge on the next big tech winner or a crypto moonshot. It’s slow and steady. But when you’re trying to build long-term income that the CRA can’t touch, that’s exactly what you want. Dividend-paying stocks with decades of reliability offer the kind of calm Canadians need right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

