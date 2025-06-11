Member Login
How Much You Really Need to Invest in a TFSA to Make $600 a Month

$100,000 invested in First National Financial (TSX:FN) stock produces over $600 per month.

Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

Have you ever wondered how much money you need to invest to make $600 per month in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)?

In truth, the answer varies from person to person. While it can be tempting to invest in ultra-high-yield stocks paying out more than 10% of their price, you have to be wary of such stocks. They are often riskier than average. If you invest $72,000 in a monthly-pay dividend stock yielding 10%, you should theoretically get $600 per month in income. The problem is that if the stock cuts its dividend — which happens often enough with ultra-high yielders — you may not get the $600 per month in reality.

So, you need to have modest yield goals when investing in monthly pay dividend stocks. While “modest” is open to interpretation, I think something like a 6% portfolio yield can be obtained without taking on an inordinate amount of risk. In this article, I explore how much you’d need to invest at a 6% yield to get $600 per month from a monthly-pay dividend stock portfolio.

About $120,000

At a 6% yield, you’d need to invest $120,000 to get $600 per month in dividend income. $600 per month is $7,200 per year. $7,200 divided by 0.06 is $120,000. So, if you want to get $600 per month with a relatively obtainable dividend yield, aim to invest $100,000 or more.

Securities that could get you $600 a month with $120,000 invested

Having explored how much money you’d need to invest to get $600 per month in dividend income in your TFSA, it’s time to look at securities that could get you to that goal.

First National Financial (TSX:FN) is a pretty good example. It’s a Canadian non-bank mortgage lender that pays a $0.208334 dividend each and every month. $0.208334 times 12 is $2.50. At today’s $38.55 stock price, that amount provides a $648 monthly yield. So, First National has slightly more yield than is necessary to make our $120,000/$600 per month dividend math work.

If you invest $120,000 in First National stock today, you should get about $648.50 per month in dividend income. Here’s the math on that:

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
First National Financial$38.553,113$0.208334 per month ($2.50 per year)$648.50 per month ($7,782 per year)Monthly

As you can see, you can get to more than $600 per month in FN stock with just $120,000. That is a pretty good dividend return by any standard.

A disclaimer

Before concluding, I should say that you shouldn’t actually go out and invest $120,000 in First National stock if that’s all the money you have. The stock faces certain risks stemming from being a mortgage lender, such as credit issues among Canadian homeowners and the possibility of lower interest rates. The Motley Fool generally recommends owning at least 20 stocks in your portfolio. Nevertheless, FN is a perfect example to illustrate how $120,000 invested in high-yield dividend stocks can get you more than $600 per month. With enough savings, you can reach that amount of passive income eventually.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

