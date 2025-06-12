AtkinsRéalis Goes Nuclear: Is This a Turning Point for the Stock?

Investors often look for clues that mark a significant shift in a company. For AtkinsRéalis (TSX:ATRL), stepping into the nuclear sector feels like one of those moments. The Canadian stock paid dividends for more than 20 years. That history shows reliability. But the recent focus on nuclear power hints at something more: a possible turning point for the Canadian stock.

What happened?

AtkinsRéalis is a Canadian engineering and project management firm. Its projects span infrastructure, energy, and now nuclear. That mix gives it a solid base. But the nuclear pivot is standing out. On May 28, 2025, it secured a $450 million contract for Ontario’s Darlington small modular reactor (SMR) project under its Candu Energy unit. That deal is significant. SMRs are gaining attention as clean-energy solutions. Winning this contract could signal growth.

It didn’t stop there. On June 9, the Canadian stock also struck a global collaboration with France’s state nuclear heavyweight, Électricité de France (EDF). This agreement covers engineering support, equipment, operations, and commissioning. It also includes work on waste management and fuel production. Pairing with EDF gives AtkinsRéalis a global reach and validates its nuclear ambitions.

These moves haven’t gone unnoticed in the market. As of writing, ATRL is trading around $93.40, up 22.5% since the start of the year. That’s far ahead of the TSX’s roughly 7% gain in the same period. It also marked a new 52‑week high just recently. Clearly, investors are reacting to its nuclear play.

Looking strong

Beyond contracts, its financials look timely. In its first quarter ended Mar. 31, 2025, it reported revenue of $2.546 billion, a 12% increase year over year. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 25%, while net income increased over 50%. That helped deliver normalized earnings per share of $0.63, which beat expectations by roughly 20%. These results are strong.

And yet, it still pays a small dividend. It declared a quarterly payout of $0.02 per share, about $0.08 annually, which works out to a 0.09% yield. That’s modest, especially compared to high-yield dividend stocks. However, the payout ratio is under 5%, suggesting the Canadian stock prioritizes reinvesting into growth over rich yield.

Considerations

Still, caution is warranted. Nuclear projects are complex, time‑intensive, and heavily regulated. Delays, cost overruns, or shifting government policy could hurt momentum. The EDF deal helps hedge some risk, but execution remains critical.

That said, AtkinsRéalis has a record. Beyond nuclear, it has experience in infrastructure, highways, hydropower and large-scale EPCM projects. In late 2024, it secured a $2.85 billion highway contract. It also recently sold its remaining stake in Highway 407 for $2.6 billion. These moves demonstrate a disciplined approach to portfolio growth and capital allocation.

So, is this a turning point? It has all the signs. Long-standing dividend discipline, strong project wins, global partnerships, a growing backlog in clean energy, and analysts backing it up. If that story holds, the dividend becomes a bonus, a sign of stability as its business scales. It’s not a fast-yielder, but it’s building value. For investors who appreciate steady dividends and long-term growth, ATRL may be entering a new chapter.

Bottom line

On the flip side, the Canadian stock remains an engineering play tied to large-scale projects. That carries inherent risk. But that risk is part of what makes this stock interesting now. It combines reliable operations with growth potential.

When a stock with a 20-plus-year dividend history embraces nuclear, it’s worth paying attention. AtkinsRéalis is betting on it being more than just a pivot. Investors may soon find out if it’s the start of a larger turning point for the stock.