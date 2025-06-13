Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Delicious Dividend Stock Down 24% to Buy and Hold Now

1 Delicious Dividend Stock Down 24% to Buy and Hold Now

Are you looking for security for the next few years at least? Then this dividend stock could be for you.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

In a year marked by falling oil prices and market uncertainty, many investors are looking for safety first. It’s not just about finding the highest dividend anymore. It’s about finding the ones that can weather storms and keep paying. That’s why dividend stock Vermilion (TSX:VET) deserves a closer look. It’s down 24% from its 52-week high yet remains one of the more solid dividend options in the Canadian energy space.

About VET

Vermilion isn’t the biggest oil and gas producer in Canada, but it’s one of the more diversified. It has assets not just in Alberta and Saskatchewan but also in Europe and Australia. This gives it access to premium-priced markets, particularly for natural gas, where prices in Europe tend to stay higher than in North America. That global footprint helps reduce the impact of local price swings and adds a layer of resilience.

In its most recent earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, Vermilion posted revenue of $519.6 million. That was up from $457.2 million the previous year. The dividend stock returned to profitability after a weak end to 2024, reporting net income of $14.95 million. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.10. While that missed analyst expectations, it reflected better production results and lower capital spending. More importantly, it showed that the business remains operationally sound even when oil prices dip.

Earning cash

The dividend is what catches most investors’ attention. Vermilion currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, or $0.52 annually.. For many income-focused investors, that’s an appealing number, high enough to matter but not so high that it raises red flags. What makes it stand out is the sustainability behind it.

In March, Vermilion raised its dividend from $0.12 to $0.13 per share. That decision didn’t come lightly. The dividend stock has been focused on strengthening its balance sheet, including the sale of its U.S. assets in June for $120 million. Proceeds will be used to pay down debt. That adds flexibility and lowers risk heading into the rest of the year. Right now could, therefore, be the time to buy, as a $7,000 investment could bring in $347.88 annually!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
VET$10.45669$0.52$347.88Quarterly$6,989.05

More to come

Debt reduction has become a key theme for Vermilion, especially after years of volatility in the energy market. Its current debt-to-equity ratio is sitting at a reasonable level, and interest coverage has improved. That tells us the dividend stock has breathing room. In short, it can keep paying dividends without borrowing to do so.

What sets Vermilion apart is its disciplined approach. It doesn’t overpromise, and it hasn’t chased overly aggressive production targets. Instead, it focuses on free cash flow and long-term shareholder returns. When oil prices go up, it benefits. But it doesn’t crumble when they fall. That’s rare in the energy sector.

The dividend stock has traded in a wide range this year, from as low as $7.29 to as high as $16.29. Today, it’s closer to the bottom than the top. That suggests there may be upside, particularly if oil prices stabilize or rise. Analysts covering the dividend stock have an average price target of around $13, giving the stock roughly 25% room to grow. While there are no guarantees, it shows that the market sees value in the name.

Bottom line

Investing in energy stocks always comes with risks. Prices are cyclical, and Vermilion is not immune to that. But with a global asset base, a reasonable yield, and a proven commitment to shareholder returns, it offers a lot to like. For investors looking for a mix of value, income, and safety, it’s a dividend stock worth considering.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Vermilion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

The TSX has some excellent picks for dividend stocks you can remain invested in for decades, and these two are…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Building a $42,000 TFSA That Generates Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks consistently generate resilient earnings and distribute higher dividends, making them top bets for passive income.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

A $5,000 Investment Strategy to Supplement Your Pension

| Andrew Walker

Harnessing the power of compounding can help investors build retirement wealth.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX? It’s Easy With These Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only do these stocks produce income through dividends, but also through growth over the years!

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Loblaw Companies Be in 1 Year?

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) may be the best get-rich-slowly pick you'll buy all year.

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Dividend Stocks

How to Allocate $28,000 Across Four TFSA Annual Contributions

| Adam Othman

If you’ve got plenty of TFSA contribution room available and are wondering where to invest it, here are four TSX…

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

Pension-Like Income: 2 Dividend Stocks Built to Last

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX dividend stocks are ideal options for Canadians looking for pension-like income.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

A 7.4% Dividend Stock Paying Cash, Even in a Volatile Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

In this volatile market, investors need to consider safety. And that comes through dividends.

Read more »