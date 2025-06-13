5 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Now and Hold for the Next 20 Years

Got $10,000? Here’s the best way to create a dividend income portfolio that will last at least two decades.

If you want to build wealth over time, dividend stocks are a simple but powerful tool. They put money in your pocket regularly, no matter what the market is doing. And when you reinvest those dividends, they start to generate income of their own. This snowball effect, known as compounding, can quietly grow your portfolio over decades. So, if you’re thinking long term, like the next 20 years, it makes sense to look for dependable, dividend-paying stocks. So, let’s look at the top five to pick right now.

Energy trio

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is a great place to start. It earns income by collecting royalties on oil and gas production from lands it owns rather than operating wells itself. That keeps costs low and income steady. In the last 12 months, it brought in $326 million in revenue and $152 million in net income. It pays out $1.08 per share annually, giving it a strong yield of about 8.6% at current prices. That’s a hefty income stream that can be reinvested or used elsewhere, and Freehold’s model means it’s well-positioned to keep paying over time.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) is another dividend payer in the energy space, but this one is more hands-on. It drills and produces natural gas, and it’s known for doing so efficiently. Peyto’s most recent quarter showed earnings of $114 million and funds from operations of $225 million. About $66 million of that went right back to shareholders through dividends. It’s also growing earnings fast, with a five-year average annual earnings growth rate of nearly 35%. It’s one of those rare names that combines income and growth potential.

Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX) rounds out this energy trio. Unlike some peers, it has a strong balance sheet and minimal debt. It’s posted $541 million in revenue and $200 million in net income over the last year. Its latest quarterly earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.21, right in line with expectations. It’s currently paying a dividend of $0.10 per share quarterly, and with cash on hand exceeding $125 million, there’s room to grow that over time. It’s a smaller name but one with strong fundamentals and a track record of disciplined spending.

Small but mighty

Switching sectors, Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) offers exposure to Canadian financials. It’s not as large as the Big Five banks, but that also means it trades at a discount. It recently reported revenue of $226 million, slightly down from the prior year, but beat expectations with earnings per share of $0.88. Its price-to-earnings ratio sits below 10, and it pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share, yielding roughly 6.1%. It’s the kind of solid, income-producing stock that rewards patient investors.

Finally, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN) adds a renewable energy angle. While it reported a net loss last quarter, it grew funds from operations by 15% and secured new power contracts for 4,500 gigawatt-hours annually. It also maintains a strong liquidity position with $4.5 billion in available capital. BEP.UN currently pays $1.48 per unit annually, with a yield of about 6.2%. If you believe the future is green, this is a name to consider for the long haul.

Bottom line

Holding dividend stocks like these over 20 years is less about timing and more about consistency. You collect income. You reinvest. You watch your shares multiply over time. The ups and downs of the market matter less when the dividends keep flowing. Right now, in fact, you could earn a total of $985.92 each year!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT TOTAL FRU.TO $12.49 160 $1.08 $172.80 Monthly $1,998.40 PEY.TO $18.31 109 $1.32 $143.88 Monthly $1,996.79 HWX.TO $6.53 306 $1.32 $403.92 Monthly $1,998.18 LB.TO $30.13 66 $1.88 $124.08 Quarterly $1,987.58 BEP.UN $30.00 66 $2.14 $141.24 Quarterly $1,980.00

Whether it’s royalties, gas production, banking, or renewable energy, these five companies are in sectors that matter. And each one has shown a commitment to rewarding shareholders. For anyone building a portfolio designed to last, this is a strong foundation to start with or add to.