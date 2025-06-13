Member Login
A 7.4% Dividend Stock Paying Cash, Even in a Volatile Market

In this volatile market, investors need to consider safety. And that comes through dividends.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
In a market full of wild swings and economic headlines, investors are increasingly turning to income-generating stocks to ride out the storm. With inflation still weighing on household budgets and recession fears growing, a steady stream of cash can help bring some peace of mind. That’s where Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) comes in. With a 7.4% dividend yield and a reliable business model, it’s the kind of stock that can quietly support a portfolio when everything else feels uncertain.

About Gibson

Gibson Energy is based in Calgary and specializes in transporting, storing, and handling crude oil and refined products. It doesn’t drill for oil or natural gas. Instead, it provides the infrastructure needed to move and store energy, making it more of a toll collector in the oil patch. That makes its revenue more predictable than that of producers, since it gets paid regardless of where oil prices go. In today’s volatile environment, that kind of steady cash flow is worth a lot.

The dividend stock’s most recent earnings report, covering the first quarter of 2025, showed a mixed but still stable picture. Revenue came in at $2.8 billion, down about 16% from the same period a year ago. This decline was mostly tied to weaker performance in the marketing segment, where profit margins can be more volatile. But its core infrastructure business remained solid. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the infrastructure segment hit a record $155 million, driven by strong performance at the Hardisty and Edmonton terminals.

Another reason income investors can feel confident about Gibson is its balance sheet. The company ended the quarter with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.7 times, which is within its target range. It also recently completed a major expansion at its Gateway Terminal, boosting capacity and allowing it to load larger tankers. This upgrade should help support future volumes and cash flow, which in turn helps protect the dividend.

A stable dividend

Distributable cash flow for the quarter was $90.8 million, or about $0.31 per share. That was lower than the $114.5 million in the same quarter last year, but still comfortably above what’s needed to fund the dividend. The dividend stock paid out $0.43 per share, and with a current share price of around $21.80 gives investors a yield of around 7.4%. That’s an impressive figure, especially considering the consistent nature of the business. Gibson has now paid a dividend every quarter since going public in 2011, and it has raised the payout several times along the way.

With so many Canadians feeling pressure from rising prices and economic uncertainty, reliable cash flow is more valuable than ever. In that kind of environment, a stock like Gibson Energy stands out. It doesn’t promise explosive growth, but it does offer a high yield backed by real infrastructure assets and long-term contracts. In fact, a $15,000 investment today would bring in around $1,183 in annual income!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND (annual)TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GEI$21.80688$1.72$1,183.36Quarterly$14,998.40

Looking ahead, Gibson is continuing to invest in efficiency and partnerships, including a deal with Baytex Energy to expand storage and logistics services in the Duvernay region. Moves like this help the company stay competitive while expanding its income base. For investors looking for income without the risk of chasing high-flying tech stocks or volatile commodities, it’s a strong option.

Bottom line

Gibson may not make headlines, but its dependable cash payments and essential role in the energy supply chain give it staying power. In an age in which stability is hard to find, a dividend yielding 7.4% in cold, hard cash is more than just appealing; it’s practical. As inflation stays high and markets continue to react to economic news, that kind of dependable income could be exactly what Canadian investors need.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Gibson Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

