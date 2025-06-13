Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Best Approach for Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution This Year

The Best Approach for Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution This Year

This TFSA strategy can reduce risk while providing decent returns.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.

Source: Getty Images

Volatile market action has self-directed Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) holders wondering which investments might be good to buy right now for a retirement portfolio focused on income and long-term total returns.

TFSA limit 2025

The TFSA limit is $7,000 in 2025. This brings the cumulative maximum lifetime TFSA contribution space to $102,000 for anyone who has qualified since the creation of the TFSA in 2009.

Interest, dividends, and capital gains earned inside the TFSA are all tax-free. This means the full value of the earnings can go straight into your pocket or reinvested. TFSA income is not counted toward the net-world income calculation used by the CRA to determine the Old Age Security (OAS) pension recovery tax, or OAS clawback, as it is otherwise known. That is important to consider for seniors who receive OAS and have high-income levels.

GICs or dividend stocks

Non-cashable Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) rates are currently available in the 3% to 3.75% range, depending on the term and the financial institution. That’s down from the 5% to 6% investors were able to get in late 2023 but is still comfortably above the current rate of inflation. Markets are at record highs, and tariffs threaten to trigger a global recession, so it makes sense to put some of the TFSA funds into GICs.

Dividend stocks can provide better yields, but they come with capital risks. Share prices can slip below the purchase price, and dividends might get cut if a company gets into financial trouble. However, stocks that have good track records of increasing their dividends are worth considering, as each dividend hike raises the yield on the initial investment.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a good example of a reliable dividend-growth stock. The company raised its dividend in each of the past 30 years.

The stock is up about 28% in the past year but has pulled back a bit from the 2025 highs. Investors who buy ENB at the current price can get a dividend yield of 6%.

Enbridge grows through a combination of acquisitions and internal projects. The company spent US$14 billion in 2024 to buy three natural gas utilities. Revenue from these rate-regulated assets tends to be predictable and reliable. Other acquisitions in the past few years include an oil export terminal in Texas and renewable energy developer for wind and solar projects. In addition, Enbridge is a partner in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built in British Columbia.

Natural gas demand is expected to rise in the coming years as new gas-fired power generation facilities are built to provide electricity for AI data centres. Enbridge’s gas transmission, storage, and utility assets put it in a good spot to benefit.

On the development side, the $28 billion capital program will drive earnings and cash flow higher in the next few years. This should support steady dividend increases.

The bottom line

Investors with some cash to put to work in a TFSA can quite easily build a diversified portfolio of GICs and dividend stocks to get an average yield of 4% to 5% today. The strategy reduces capital risk while boosting average returns and provides an opportunity to generate long-term capital gains.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

1 Delicious Dividend Stock Down 24% to Buy and Hold Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for security for the next few years at least? Then this dividend stock could be for you.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

The TSX has some excellent picks for dividend stocks you can remain invested in for decades, and these two are…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Building a $42,000 TFSA That Generates Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks consistently generate resilient earnings and distribute higher dividends, making them top bets for passive income.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

A $5,000 Investment Strategy to Supplement Your Pension

| Andrew Walker

Harnessing the power of compounding can help investors build retirement wealth.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX? It’s Easy With These Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only do these stocks produce income through dividends, but also through growth over the years!

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Loblaw Companies Be in 1 Year?

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) may be the best get-rich-slowly pick you'll buy all year.

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Dividend Stocks

How to Allocate $28,000 Across Four TFSA Annual Contributions

| Adam Othman

If you’ve got plenty of TFSA contribution room available and are wondering where to invest it, here are four TSX…

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

Pension-Like Income: 2 Dividend Stocks Built to Last

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX dividend stocks are ideal options for Canadians looking for pension-like income.

Read more »