Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Could Air Canada Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Could Air Canada Stock Be in 5 Years?

Here’s why Air Canada stock is still at a relatively low level, and why I think it will be at a higher one in five years’ time.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
A airplane sits on a runway.

Source: Getty Images

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock has been taking a beating in recent years. In 2020, in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the stock fell all the way from $54 to $12, as the travel restrictions in that period caused the company’s revenue to decline 80%. The company’s stock later rallied when the first COVID vaccine was announced, but subsequently gave up the gains for reasons that are less clear.

Today, Air Canada is in a much better place than it was in 2020. It’s profitable. It has repaid much of its debt. Its revenue has recovered to its pre-COVID level and then some. Nevertheless, at around $19, AC stock is still nowhere near its pre-COVID stock price. What’s going on here?

There are a few lingering issues for Air Canada that have investors worrying about the stock, even though the underlying company is in a much better place than it was before the crash. The question is, why the apparent discrepancy? In this article, I will explore the reasons why Air Canada stock is still at a relatively low level and why I think it will be at a higher one in five years’ time.

Capital expenditures

One reason why some investors are concerned about Air Canada is because of the large amounts of capital expenditures (CAPEX) the company is undertaking in the next three years. CAPEX refers to spending on fixed assets like property, plant and equipment. In the case of an airline, it mainly refers to spending on new aircraft.

Air Canada expects $3.4 billion in CAPEX in 2025, $4.3 billion in 2026, and $4.9 billion in 2027. After 2027, the CAPEX spend is expected to decline.

The amounts of CAPEX above are fairly large. Notably, they exceed the company’s past amounts of free cash flow, seeming to imply that Air Canada will be cash flow negative in the years ahead.

Is this CAPEX such a big risk for Air Canada?

In my opinion, no. Airplanes tend to be in service for decades, meaning that a lot of CAPEX now does not mean a lot of CAPEX in the future. Also, Air Canada’s revenue has far surpassed levels seen in past years, so unprecedented CAPEX does not necessarily mean chronic cash burn. Overall, I don’t think Air Canada’s CAPEX is going to ruin the company.

Trump tariffs

Another reason why people are concerned about Air Canada is because of Donald Trump’s trade wars. Earlier this year, Trump slapped a 25% tariff on Canada, ostensibly to counter the flow of fentanyl into the United States. In response, many Canadians pledged to cancel vacations to the United States. Later, data collection firms reported that Canada-U.S. air travel did decline — one story claimed by as much as 70%. Air Canada said that it saw an impact but denied that its U.S. travel hours went down by 70%.

Again, this strikes me as not that big of a risk. Canadians are most likely replacing U.S. travel with inter-provincial travel and overseas travel. Air Canada’s most recent earnings release confirms this: revenue was stable year-over-year, and free cash flow was positive. On the whole, Air Canada looks like a bargain at 8.8 times earnings and 1.6 times operating cash flow. I think it will be worth more in five years’ time than it is today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Air Canada. The Motley Fool recommends Air Canada. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

Everyone’s Talking About Silver Stocks: Here’s 1 ETF to Consider

| Joey Frenette

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) and the silver stocks could be in for some summertime strength.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Energy Stocks

1 Top Canadian Energy Stock Down 49% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Down by half of its 52-week high levels, this TSX energy stock is in pole position for savvy investors to…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Royal Bank of Canada While it’s Below $180?

| Jitendra Parashar

Royal Bank may be underperforming the broader market in 2025, but its solid foundation could make this dip a smart…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

The AI Trade Is Back in Play: 2 Stocks to Buy for Summer Sizzle!

| Joey Frenette

Consider Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and another cheap stock to be ready for a hotter AI trade.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Building a $42,000 TFSA That Generates Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks consistently generate resilient earnings and distribute higher dividends, making them top bets for passive income.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

A $5,000 Investment Strategy to Supplement Your Pension

| Andrew Walker

Harnessing the power of compounding can help investors build retirement wealth.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX? It’s Easy With These Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only do these stocks produce income through dividends, but also through growth over the years!

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Loblaw Companies Be in 1 Year?

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) may be the best get-rich-slowly pick you'll buy all year.

Read more »