Member Login
Home » Investing » High Yield + Growth: 2 Generous Dividend Heavyweights to Buy Today

High Yield + Growth: 2 Generous Dividend Heavyweights to Buy Today

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and another dividend stock prove you can have gains, superior dividend growth, and high upfront yields.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re a newer investor going for some of the market’s higher yielders, you can expect to compromise on the growth front, especially when it comes to the names that have shed most of their value from peak to trough. Indeed, it’s these so-called “accidentally high yielders” (yields tend to rise as share prices fall, assuming no dividend cuts) that may very well have serious growth issues. And while they may not be necessarily value traps (or dividend traps), such challenged names may very well fall short on capital gains. Indeed, it takes both appreciation and dividends to make up total returns.

If you boost your yield, you can expect a stock under question to have less appreciation potential. But this begs the question: are there any higher-yielding dividend stocks out there that still have what it takes to gain as much (or even a bit more) than the broader stock market?

Of course, if you spot an undervalued stock that can execute on a growth plan, passive income hunters can have their cake and eat it, too. Personally, I’m a fan of the dividend payers that have above-average yields by design – with a good amount of longer-term momentum – and a history of growing sales, earnings, and, of course, the dividend.

In this piece, we’ll check in on two such dividend stocks with respectable yields and the potential to grow at an above-average rate over time.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a prime example of a firm whose stock can deliver on both fronts (gains and dividends). The large-cap pipeline company has been a red-hot performer in the past few years, gaining around 50% in the past five years and 30% in the past year alone.

While the name may not be putting the TSX Index, which gained 71% in five years, to shame, I do think that the real value in the name is the one-two combo of appreciation, upfront yield (5.9% yield at writing), and dividend growth. Indeed, the pipeline firm seems to have struck the perfect balance between returning cash to shareholders and funding growth projects.

As the midstream energy scene continues its comeback, I’d not dare bet against ENB shares. Perhaps the year-to-date consolidation is more of a buying opportunity than a sign that it’s time to take profits. At 23.4 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), you’re not paying too high a price for a proven performer with an applaud-worthy dividend growth track record.

TD Bank

If you threw in the towel on TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock last year, you’re probably shocked how quickly the name came roaring back this year. And though it’s tough to get back into a stock after missing a substantial run in shares, I do think that the risk/reward in TD Bank stock remains as good as ever. The stock’s up close to 26% year to date. And with the $100 level in sight, I’m inclined to prefer TD over its five rivals in the Big Six right now.

The 4.4% dividend yield has compressed in recent quarters, but it is still worth going for. Add the newfound momentum and dirt-cheap 9.9 times trailing P/E multiple into the equation, and TD looks as timely as ever. I think it’s a great buy as the company’s new CEO, Ray Chun, shoots to boost the bank’s home-ice advantage after being partially shut out (pardon the hockey puns!) of future growth in the U.S.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How You Could Earn $466 a Month in Dividends With Less Than $100k in Savings

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees should consider owning blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge to generate a growing stream of passive income.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Use a TFSA and Generate Tax-Free Income, Plus Avoid the OAS Clawback

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is a great way to create income for life, especially with a dividend stock like this.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

TSX Today: Watch the Markets on June 24

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

More numbers are coming out, and investors better hold on. Especially if they own this stock.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Is TC Energy Stock a Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy is up 28% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock to Get Paid Decades of Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Need cash every month? Here's the best and most valuable option for long-term growth.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Value Stocks Through 2030

| Kay Ng

These three Canadian stocks offer a nice blend of value, income, and growth.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Building a $35,500 Passive-Income Stream With Just $500 Monthly Investments

| Andrew Button

Buying iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) over dates could eventually take you there.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a Fund for a Comfortable Retirement

| Adam Othman

A calculated, well-disciplined, and smart approach to TFSA investing can help you turn the account into a way to fund…

Read more »