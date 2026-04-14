Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A 6.6% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

A 6.6% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

Given its solid financials, healthy yield, and robust growth prospects, this monthly-paying dividend stock would be an excellent buy right now.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • SmartCentres REIT stands out as a strong option for passive income, offering a compelling 6.64% yield backed by a robust portfolio of 198 properties and a high 98.6% occupancy rate, positioning it well amid ongoing economic uncertainties.
  • With strategic expansions into self-storage, retail, and residential sectors, backed by a substantial development pipeline, SmartCentres is poised for steady growth, making it a solid investment for those seeking stable income and potential capital appreciation.

Amid an uncertain economic backdrop marked by rising geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation, and potential job displacement from the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, building passive income has become more important than ever. A steady income stream not only provides financial stability but also helps offset the impact of inflation. Additionally, reinvesting regular payouts can significantly enhance long-term returns.

One of the most effective ways to generate passive income is by investing in high-quality, income-generating stocks that offer monthly distributions and attractive yields. In this context, real estate investment trusts (REITs) stand out, as they are required to distribute a substantial portion of their taxable income to unitholders.

Against this backdrop, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) appears to be a compelling option. The Toronto-based REIT owns and manages 198 strategically located properties across Canada, encompassing a gross leasable area of 35.6 million square feet. Let’s now examine its recent performance, growth prospects, and valuation to determine buying opportunities in the stock.

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.

Source: Getty Images

SmartCentres’s fourth-quarter performance

SmartCentres REIT delivered a solid fourth-quarter performance in February, leasing 35,500 square feet of vacant space. For the full year, it leased approximately 430,000 square feet, ending 2025 with a strong occupancy rate of 98.6%. Backed by steady customer traffic and a high-quality tenant base, its same-property net operating income (SPNOI) increased by 2.9% during the quarter.

Driven by these operational strengths, net rental income rose 1.4% year over year to $143.6 million. Gains from lease-up activity and higher net recoveries more than offset the impact of weaker residential sales amid fewer townhome closings, driving its net rental income.

However, adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per unit declined 3.6% to $0.54 compared to the same period last year. The decline was primarily due to higher interest costs and increased general and administrative expenses, which outweighed the growth in net operating income.

With its recent performance in perspective, let’s now turn to its growth prospects.

SmartCentres’s growth prospects

Demand for retail real estate remains resilient, supported in part by limited new supply amid elevated construction costs – an environment that favours SmartCentres. At the same time, the company continues to diversify and expand its portfolio across retail, residential, seniors housing, and self-storage assets.

Over the past year, SmartCentres opened three new self-storage facilities, bringing its total to 14. It also has four additional facilities under development, with projects in Montreal and Laval expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year. At the same time, two sites in British Columbia are slated for completion next year.

In addition, the REIT is developing a 200,000-square-foot Canadian Tire flagship store in Toronto, which could open in the third quarter. Overall, SmartCentres boasts a substantial development pipeline of 87.4 million square feet, including 0.8 million square feet currently under construction. Given these initiatives, the company appears well-positioned for steady, long-term growth.

Investors’ takeaway

Supported by solid financials and strong cash flows, SmartCentres continues to reward shareholders with attractive distributions. It currently offers a monthly payout of $0.1542 per unit, translating into a forward yield of 6.6%.

In addition to its steady income stream, the REIT has delivered capital appreciation, with its unit price up 8.2% year-to-date. Despite its favourable growth outlook and compelling yield, SmartCentres trades at a reasonable 14.2 times next-12-month price-to-earnings multiple, making it an appealing investment at current levels.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

The One Stock I’d Never Sell No Matter What Happens to My TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

CPKC (TSX:CP) is the only railway connecting Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. Here's why it's the one TSX stock worth…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Worth Snapping Up on Any Dip

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have been consistently paying and growing their dividends year after year, making them a top option for…

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Dividend Stocks

A Reliable Monthly Dividend Stock With a 3.9% Yield Worth Knowing About 

| Puja Tayal

Explore the benefits of investing in Granite REIT, known for its dependable monthly dividends and diversified property portfolio.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

A Reliable TFSA Dividend Stock Yielding 4.1% With Consistent Payouts

| Jitendra Parashar

If you want to build a dependable income stream in your TFSA, this stock could be worth a closer look…

Read more »

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Dividend Stocks

A 0.46% Monthly Yield That Belongs in Every TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Understand the role of TFSA in dividend investing. CT REIT offers 0.46% yield as a safe option for income growth.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Worth Buying Today and Holding in Your Portfolio for the Very Long Term

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks pay good dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Meaningful Passive Income Portfolio Starting With Just $25,000

| Andrew Button

You can start building passive income with $25,000 invested in index funds like the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund…

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Dividend Stocks

The Safer Dividend Stocks I’d Consider If I Had $20,000 to Put to Work

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) stock and another dividend darling for low-beta growth.

Read more »