A 6.6% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

Given its solid financials, healthy yield, and robust growth prospects, this monthly-paying dividend stock would be an excellent buy right now.

With strategic expansions into self-storage, retail, and residential sectors, backed by a substantial development pipeline, SmartCentres is poised for steady growth, making it a solid investment for those seeking stable income and potential capital appreciation.

SmartCentres REIT stands out as a strong option for passive income, offering a compelling 6.64% yield backed by a robust portfolio of 198 properties and a high 98.6% occupancy rate, positioning it well amid ongoing economic uncertainties.

Amid an uncertain economic backdrop marked by rising geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation, and potential job displacement from the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, building passive income has become more important than ever. A steady income stream not only provides financial stability but also helps offset the impact of inflation. Additionally, reinvesting regular payouts can significantly enhance long-term returns.

One of the most effective ways to generate passive income is by investing in high-quality, income-generating stocks that offer monthly distributions and attractive yields. In this context, real estate investment trusts (REITs) stand out, as they are required to distribute a substantial portion of their taxable income to unitholders.

Against this backdrop, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) appears to be a compelling option. The Toronto-based REIT owns and manages 198 strategically located properties across Canada, encompassing a gross leasable area of 35.6 million square feet. Let’s now examine its recent performance, growth prospects, and valuation to determine buying opportunities in the stock.

Source: Getty Images

SmartCentres’s fourth-quarter performance

SmartCentres REIT delivered a solid fourth-quarter performance in February, leasing 35,500 square feet of vacant space. For the full year, it leased approximately 430,000 square feet, ending 2025 with a strong occupancy rate of 98.6%. Backed by steady customer traffic and a high-quality tenant base, its same-property net operating income (SPNOI) increased by 2.9% during the quarter.

Driven by these operational strengths, net rental income rose 1.4% year over year to $143.6 million. Gains from lease-up activity and higher net recoveries more than offset the impact of weaker residential sales amid fewer townhome closings, driving its net rental income.

However, adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per unit declined 3.6% to $0.54 compared to the same period last year. The decline was primarily due to higher interest costs and increased general and administrative expenses, which outweighed the growth in net operating income.

With its recent performance in perspective, let’s now turn to its growth prospects.

SmartCentres’s growth prospects

Demand for retail real estate remains resilient, supported in part by limited new supply amid elevated construction costs – an environment that favours SmartCentres. At the same time, the company continues to diversify and expand its portfolio across retail, residential, seniors housing, and self-storage assets.

Over the past year, SmartCentres opened three new self-storage facilities, bringing its total to 14. It also has four additional facilities under development, with projects in Montreal and Laval expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year. At the same time, two sites in British Columbia are slated for completion next year.

In addition, the REIT is developing a 200,000-square-foot Canadian Tire flagship store in Toronto, which could open in the third quarter. Overall, SmartCentres boasts a substantial development pipeline of 87.4 million square feet, including 0.8 million square feet currently under construction. Given these initiatives, the company appears well-positioned for steady, long-term growth.

Investors’ takeaway

Supported by solid financials and strong cash flows, SmartCentres continues to reward shareholders with attractive distributions. It currently offers a monthly payout of $0.1542 per unit, translating into a forward yield of 6.6%.

In addition to its steady income stream, the REIT has delivered capital appreciation, with its unit price up 8.2% year-to-date. Despite its favourable growth outlook and compelling yield, SmartCentres trades at a reasonable 14.2 times next-12-month price-to-earnings multiple, making it an appealing investment at current levels.