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2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Worth Snapping Up on Any Dip

These Canadian stocks have been consistently paying and growing their dividends year after year, making them a top option for income.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Top Canadian dividend stocks are a dependable investment for generating worry-free passive income for decades. Many TSX stocks have consistently paid and grown their dividends year after year, making them an attractive option for income. However, the recent rally across several of these reliable dividend payers has driven their share prices higher, which has consequently reduced their yields.

Because dividend yields move inversely with share prices, elevated valuations can make even high-quality dividend stocks less attractive from an income perspective. For this reason, investors can benefit from waiting for any dip. Buying during dips can provide an opportunity to acquire strong dividend-paying companies at more favourable valuations, improving both immediate yield and long-term total return prospects.

Against this background, here are two Canadian dividend stocks worth snapping up on any dip.

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Top dividend stock #1: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a top dividend stock worth snapping up on any dip. It has shown resilience through various commodity and economic cycles. While many oil and gas producers were forced to either cut or suspend dividends during periods of weak energy prices, CNQ has maintained an impressive record of consistently raising its dividend for decades. This reflects the company’s resilient business model, disciplined capital allocation, and commitment to returning cash to shareholders.

Canadian Natural recently announced a 6.4% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.625 per share. This increase marks its 26th consecutive year of dividend growth, with distributions rising at an average compound rate of roughly 20% over that period.

While CNQ is a solid dividend payer, its stock has surged about 80% over the past 12 months, significantly outperforming the broader market. Moreover, in the last five years, CNQ stock has generated an approximate total capital gain of 337%. Given this sharp rally, investors should wait for a dip to snap up Canadian Natural stock.

Looking ahead, Canadian Natural appears well-positioned to continue increasing its dividend. Its growing production base, strong free cash flow generation, ongoing cost-optimization efforts, and expanding reserves augur well for growth. Notably, about 73% of its proved reserves consist of long-life, low-decline assets, which provide greater production visibility and reduce the need for heavy reinvestment to maintain output. In addition, its strategic acquisitions are likely to further boost its production and reserves.

Overall, CNQ’s diversified asset portfolio and extensive undeveloped land holdings provide a solid base for sustained growth and future dividend increases.

Top dividend stock #2: Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is another top dividend stock to buy on the dip. Shares of this Canadian banking leader have risen by nearly 66% in a year, reflecting solid operating momentum and strong investor confidence. Alongside its share price performance, the bank maintains one of the most impressive dividend payment histories. It has paid dividends continuously for 197 years. Over the past 15 years, its dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 5.7%.

The bank’s diversified revenue base plays a key role in supporting consistent earnings across different economic conditions. Its core banking operations, capital markets segment, and wealth management division all contribute meaningfully to overall profitability. This diversified structure provides multiple sources of growth while helping stabilize results during periods of economic volatility.

Operational discipline further strengthens the company’s financial performance. Improvements in the bank’s efficiency ratio demonstrate effective cost management, helping expand margins and enhance profitability.

Looking ahead, the bank is focusing on a digital-first strategy to modernize its operations and strengthen client relationships. Ongoing investments in artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to enhance productivity, improve customer engagement, and create new opportunities for long-term growth. These initiatives are designed to keep the bank competitive in an increasingly technology-driven financial services landscape.

Supported by a strong balance sheet and high-quality assets, BMO remains well-positioned to maintain its long-standing commitment to dividend payments in the years ahead.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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