Member Login
Home » Investing » Set and Forget! A Standout BMO ETF to Buy and Hold for the Next Few Decades

Set and Forget! A Standout BMO ETF to Buy and Hold for the Next Few Decades

BMO Growth ETF (TSX:ZGRO) is a competitive full portfolio that’s fit for long-term hands-off portfolios.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Some investors are fine with setting up their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio and just forgetting about it for a couple of decades. Indeed, it really can be as simple as buying and holding an index fund and adding to a position gradually over time whenever you’ve got room to contribute more. And while it’s good to be content with a market return, there are some investors out there who want to do better as they pick and choose the best-in-breed companies, preferably at discounted multiples.

Of course, it can be tough to get a decent price at any given time unless, of course, there’s a market sell-off and a perceived crisis brewing. In any case, this piece will check in with one outstanding and low-cost ETF (exchange-traded fund) product offered by Bank of Montreal. They’re a great fit for investors who want to set, forget, and do well (maybe even a bit better than the market averages) over long-term time horizons.

BMO Growth ETF Portfolio

First, we have BMO Growth ETF (TSX:ZGRO), which is a remarkable “all-in-one” type of solution for passive investors looking for more of a hands-off approach. The ETF provides instant exposure to a wide range of international stocks (think the S&P 500, TSX Index, and developed international markets, with a hint of emerging markets) as well as a good mix of bonds.

For those investors who want asset allocation taken care of and a low management expense ratio (MER), ZGRO is a fantastic option that covers most bases for those who are seeking long-term capital appreciation and a level of geographic diversification that’s above and beyond what most other ETFs offer these days. For such all-in-one kinds of ETFs, you can expect to pay a pretty hefty MER. Not with the ZGRO, which has a ridiculously low 0.20% MER, which is even lower than some U.S. equity index ETFs!

Underneath the hood, you’ll get around 36% in exposure to the S&P 500, 20% to the S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF, 14% to the European region, 6.5% to emerging markets (for greater growth), and over 3% in small- and mid-caps. Also, you’ll get more than 20% exposure to a wide selection of U.S. and Canadian bonds.

With a very diversified mix (across market caps and geographies) and a rough 80/20 stock-to-bond allocation, the ZGRO is a well-balanced one-stop-shop kind of investment, one that may even be a better bet than the S&P 500 or TSX Index on their own. In any case, the ZGRO seems to check all the boxes for ETF investors looking to go down the self-guided route without having to overthink things like asset allocation, international diversification, and exposure to smaller caps.

The Foolish bottom line on ZGRO

Indeed, the S&P 500 is too heavily weighted in tech, while the TSX has more than its fair share of energy and financials. With both indices combined and added to global indices while including aggregate bond exposure, I’m inclined to view the ZGRO as the one perfect play for those who want to just set and forget. It really is a complete portfolio and one that investors should consider following the recent summertime fee reduction.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Bank Of Montreal. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the best stocks to invest? Whether you have $50 or $50,000, this trio of options is…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That TFSA Investors Should Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors should consider owning TSX dividend stocks such as CNR to generate outsized gains over the next…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

For $5,000 in Annual Dividends, Here’s How Many Shares of CIBC Stock You’ll Need

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for stable passive income, this dividend stock will certainly get you there.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Million-Dollar Blueprint: The Only Canadian Stock You’ll Need

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are certain stocks that could get investors to a million dollars, and this is one of them.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Utility Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three utility stocks are ideal long-term buys due to their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Top TSX Stocks

3 Reasons Fortis Is a Must-Buy for Long-Term Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

Seeking a safe dividend for the long term? This stock offers growth and income packaged in one of the best…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

1 Ultra-Safe Utility Dividend Stock Down 59% From All-Time Highs to Buy Right Away

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This utility stock certainly has a lot going for it -- especially that monthly dividend.

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

8.4% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Darling and Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want stable monthly income that lasts a lifetime? Then certainly consider this dividend stock.

Read more »