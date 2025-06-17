Member Login
The Best Way to Make $7,000 Work Harder in Your TFSA

Regular contributions, along with low-volatility dividend stocks, is the best way to make your TFSA work harder.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) framers intended the tax-advantaged account to be a savings plan for today and in future years. In addition to the tax-free money growth and withdrawal features, you can own the TFSA throughout your lifetime.

The governing rules are clear, save for any purpose, but always contribute within the prescribed limits or available contribution room. A salient point is to hold incoming-producing assets like stocks, not cash. Cash is okay, although you’ll miss out on the tax-free benefit and power of compounding.

Make your TFSA work harder

The key for money to beget money or build wealth in a TFSA is to prioritize (if finances allow) and make consistent (can be automated to ensure regularity) contributions. Also, it’s not a loss if you can’t maximize the annual contribution limit. Unused contribution room is carried forward and added to the new TFSA contribution limit the following year.

Create recurring income streams

Stocks are preferred financial instruments of income-focused investors. Dividend stocks, in particular, offer significant growth potential over the long term. You can reinvest the recurring dividend income for faster money growth (compounding effect). Capital gains are possible through price appreciation.

Diversification, or investing in companies from different sectors, is highly recommended to mitigate risk. In uncertain economic times like today, the smart move is to focus on low-volatility stocks.

Defensive holding

Emera (TSX:EMA) is a defensive holding because of its portfolio of regulated utilities. The $18.3 billion company provides cost-of-service, rate-regulated electric and gas utilities to customers in Atlantic Canada, New Mexico, and the Caribbean. Furthermore, the utility stock has an impressive dividend growth streak of 18 years.

As of this writing, EMA outperforms the TSX year to date at +17.13% versus +7.18%. The share price is $61.38, while the dividend yield is 4.72%. Its president and CEO, Scott Balfour, said regarding dividend increases, “The continued growth in our dividend rate is fueled by our confidence in achieving a targeted 5% to 7% average annual adjusted EPS [earnings per share] growth through 2027. It reflects our strategic focus on sustainable financial performance and long-term stability.”

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, total operating revenues increased 32.6% to $2.7 billion compared to Q1 2024. Emera’s net income in the same quarter rose 167.1% year over year to $601 million. According to management, the $20 billion capital investment plan is from 2025 through 2029 focuses on system resiliency, infrastructure modernization, customer expansion growth, renewables integration, and technological innovations.   

Steady demand

An attractive consumer staples stock, regardless of the economic environment, is Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI). The $721 million sugar and maple syrup producer pays generous quarterly dividends. At only $5.63 per share, the yield is 6.39%. A $7,000 investment will generate $447.30 in tax-free income ($111.83 every quarter).

In the first half of 2025, revenues and net earnings increased 10.1% and 30.8% year over year to $649.5 million and $36.4 million, respectively. Free cash flow climbed nearly 47% to $83 million from a year ago. Its president and CEO, Mike Walton, credits the steady underlying demand for sweeteners for the strong quarterly results.

Get more from your TFSA

The overwork I see in a TFSA is if you over-contribute. You’ll get more from your TFSA if you follow the rules and hold two fail-safe, diversified investments such as Emera and Rogers Sugar.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

