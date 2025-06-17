Member Login
Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

Investing in blue-chip tech stocks such as AMD, Alphabet, and Amazon should help you reach $1 million in retirement.

Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Investing in fundamentally strong growth stocks can turbocharge your portfolios and accelerate your retirement plans.  However, finding home-run investments is challenging, given the dynamic nature of the global economy.

Therefore, investors should focus on proven winners with growth potential rather than taking on risky bets. The world’s largest technology companies drive trends in e-commerce, digital advertising, and cloud computing while gaining traction in the artificial intelligence segment.

Here are three quality tech stocks you can invest in to potentially yield $1 million within a decade.

Advanced Micro Devices stock

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs microprocessors, graphics processors, and related technologies. It serves the data centre, personal computer, gaming, and embedded systems markets.

AMD delivered exceptional first-quarter (Q1) results, with revenue jumping 36% year over year to US$7.4 billion. The data centre segment drove growth with a 57% revenue increase, powered by server share gains and strong EPYC processor demand. The client and gaming segments grew 28%, with client business surging 68% due to robust sales of Ryzen processors.

AMD leverages third-party manufacturing relationships to optimize processes for superior performance and cost-effectiveness. Its key growth drivers include expanding the data centre artificial intelligence (AI) business with the MI350 series accelerators launching in late 2025, continued demand for client processors, and strategic investments in next-generation product roadmaps targeting comprehensive AI solutions.

Analysts expect AMD stock to increase adjusted earnings per share from US$3.31 in 2024 to US$9.98 in 2029. If the tech stock is priced at 25 times forward earnings, it will more than double over the next four years.

Amazon stock

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a global technology giant operating across e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. It generates revenue through online and physical stores, commissions from third-party sellers, subscription services, advertising, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Amazon delivered strong Q1 results with total revenue of US$165.7 billion. AWS grew 17% year over year to a US$117 billion annualized run rate, while Amazon Ads surged 19% to US$13.9 billion, reaching over 275 million ad-supported U.S. users.

Amazon’s competitive advantages include economies of scale in fulfillment and cloud infrastructure, network effects from its marketplace connecting buyers and sellers, and robust operational processes enabling faster delivery at lower costs.

Key growth drivers include AWS expansion as organizations migrate from on-premises infrastructure, growth in advertising revenue, the launch of Alexa+ personal assistant, and the deployment of Project Kuiper satellites. Amazon continues investing in AI capabilities, including Trainium 2 chips and generative AI services.

Analysts expect AMZN stock to increase adjusted earnings per share from US$5.53 in 2024 to US$12.36 in 2029. If AMZN stock is priced at 30 times forward earnings, it will surge over 70% in the next four years.

Alphabet stock

The final stock on my list is Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG), a technology company focused on AI, operating through Google Services, Google Cloud, and YouTube.

Its latest Gemini 2.5 model represents a breakthrough AI performance, being integrated across all platforms as a key growth driver. Google Services achieved 10% revenue growth in Q1, led by strength in financial services and retail verticals.

Google Cloud experienced a 28% surge in demand, driven by strong AI product sales, while YouTube advertising grew 10% across both direct response and brand segments. YouTube subscriptions reached over 125 million globally, including trials.

Alphabet’s competitive advantages include network effects from Search and YouTube platforms, scale economies in Google Cloud operations, and Waymo’s counter-positioning strategy against traditional automakers. Waymo now serves over 250,000 paid trips per week, demonstrating rapid scaling of autonomous vehicles.

Analysts expect GOOGL stock to increase adjusted earnings per share from US$8 in 2024 to US$16.26 in 2029. If GOOGL stock is priced at 20 times forward earnings, it will surge over 82% in the next four years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, and Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

