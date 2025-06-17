Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Could Aritzia Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Could Aritzia Stock Be in 5 Years?

Aritzia is likely to deliver double-digit growth in sales and earnings, which will continue pushing its stock price higher.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.

Source: Getty Images

Shares of the women’s clothing company Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) have been one of the top performers on the TSX. Behind its rising share price are its strong fundamentals and ability to consistently deliver solid financials led by a luxury brand that resonates with consumers.  

Aritzia delivered a 19% increase in net revenue in fiscal 2025, pushing its five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 23%. Its compelling mix of high-quality products, new boutique openings, and efficient inventory management drove its top line. Moreover, the company’s digital strategy, including investment in e-commerce infrastructure and brand marketing to acquire new customers, is paying off.

Thanks to the leverage from higher sales, a disciplined approach to spending, reduced warehousing costs, and fewer markdowns, Aritzia delivered a 550 basis point improvement in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin. This has translated into strong bottom-line growth in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its adjusted net income has grown at a CAGR of 19% over the last five years.

All of this has been reflected in the stock’s performance. Aritzia stock has grown at a CAGR of 28% over the last five years, delivering overall capital gains of approximately 244%.

Looking ahead, the company is well-positioned to maintain its momentum. Continued strength in its digital channel, expansion of brand presence in new geographic markets, and sustained consumer demand all point to further upside.

Against this background, let’s take a closer look at where this Canadian stock might be headed over the next five years.

Aritzia’s solid financials to drive its stock higher

This multi-channel retailer’s focus on introducing new styles, optimizing inventory, and growing brand awareness will drive its top and bottom lines at a double-digit rate, supporting its share price.

Aritzia’s aggressive push into the U.S. market continues to pay off. The company opened 12 new boutiques and repositioned three others in fiscal 2025, helping drive a 31% year-over-year increase in U.S. net revenue.

Looking ahead, Aritzia’s solid pipeline of boutique openings for fiscal 2026, with a focus on strengthening its geographic presence across the U.S., will support its growth. It plans to add eight to 10 new boutiques each year in the U.S. through fiscal 2027. This expansion will drive retail sales, boost brand visibility, and, in turn, fuel growth in its e-commerce channel.

Speaking of e-commerce, Aritzia’s launch of an enhanced international website and a customer mobile app will support its growing base of shoppers. At the same time, a ramp-up in digital marketing is expected to further amplify the brand’s reach and online performance.

Aritzia projects its top line to increase at a CAGR of 15-17% through fiscal 2027. Moreover, higher sales, operational efficiency, and smarter sourcing will drive its bottom line, providing a solid tailwind for its stock.

Aritzia stock to more than double in 5 years

Aritzia is likely to deliver double-digit growth in sales and earnings, which will continue pushing its stock price higher. Over the past five years, the stock has grown at a CAGR of 28%. Even if that pace slows to a more modest 18% CAGR, the stock could still reach $149.16 in five years, more than double its June 13th closing price of $65.20.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

Got $25,000? Turn it Into $250,000 of Tax-Free Income as the Loonie Rises

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock is one of the best investments for long-term growth. Let's get into why.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the best stocks to invest? Whether you have $50 or $50,000, this trio of options is…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That TFSA Investors Should Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors should consider owning TSX dividend stocks such as CNR to generate outsized gains over the next…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

For $5,000 in Annual Dividends, Here’s How Many Shares of CIBC Stock You’ll Need

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for stable passive income, this dividend stock will certainly get you there.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Retirement

2 Ways to Make Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution Work Harder This Year

| Joey Frenette

Invesco Nasdaq 100 Index ETF (TSX:QQC) and another great investment to stash in your TFSA for the long run.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Tech Stocks

The Simple Strategy That Could Turn $21,000 in a TFSA Into $100,000

| Puja Tayal

Explore how a smart strategy can transform your TFSA investments from $21,000 to $100,000 in just nine years.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

3 Things You Need to Know if You Buy Descartes Systems Today

| Puja Tayal

Learn about Descartes Systems and three key factors that could encourage investors to buy its stock during a downturn.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Investing

3 Ways to Use Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Maximum Growth

| Adam Othman

If you’re wondering how to get the best returns out of the 2025 update to the TFSA contribution room, here…

Read more »