Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

If there are two Canadian stocks worth the investment, it has to be these two offering up decades of growth.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.

Source: Getty Images

When markets feel uncertain, the idea of turning $10,000 into $100,000 sounds almost too good to be true. But every so often, certain stocks line up the right mix of growth potential, industry momentum, and financial strength to make it a real possibility. On the TSX, two Canadian stocks that stand out right now are Celestica (TSX:CLS) and ATS (TSX:ATS). Each brings something different to the table, but both could have the power to deliver serious long-term gains.

Celestica

Celestica is a global leader in electronics manufacturing and supply chain solutions. It works across industries such as aerospace, healthcare, and industrial equipment. While it’s not a flashy tech stock, it has quietly become one of the most impressive turnaround stories on the TSX. Its recent earnings beat expectations, and the Canadian stock even raised its 2025 guidance. That’s helped fuel a strong rally, with the stock climbing more than 30% in a single month following the announcement.

The Canadian stock’s recent quarterly results showed a continued increase in margins and revenue. With a market cap of about $20.7 billion, it still has room to grow. Celestica is benefiting from strong demand in its advanced technology segment and re-shoring trends as companies look to move manufacturing out of more volatile regions. As businesses invest in local, secure, and highly automated production, Celestica stands to gain.

Over time, the power of compounding takes over. If Celestica were to grow at an average annual rate of 25% over the next decade, a $10,000 investment today could realistically be worth more than $93,000. Add in a few more strong quarters or an acquisition, and you’re suddenly knocking on the door of that six-figure mark.

ATS

Then there’s ATS. This is a Canadian stock rooted in automation. It builds factory solutions for the life sciences, battery assembly, food and beverage, and clean tech sectors. With global companies racing to automate production and scale sustainable technology, ATS is in the right place at the right time. But its recent earnings report reminded investors that growth doesn’t always happen in a straight line.

ATS reported revenue of $2.5 billion for fiscal 2025, down 17% from the previous year. It also posted a loss of $0.70 per share, compared to a profit of $0.49 per share a year ago. The decline hit the Canadian stock hard. But despite the dip in revenue and earnings, ATS continues to generate strong adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and maintains a solid backlog of future work.

It’s also worth considering the starting point. With a market cap around $4.1 billion, ATS still falls in the mid-cap range, leaving plenty of room for a multi-bagger move. If the Canadian stock returns to consistent double-digit revenue growth and improves margins, it could easily see its valuation rise dramatically over the next five to ten years.

Bottom line

Of course, no Canadian stock is a sure thing. Celestica operates in a competitive space and depends on supply chain stability. ATS is exposed to cycles in capital investment and has work to do to regain investor trust. Yet both companies are backed by real demand, strong leadership, and smart positioning to benefit from key global trends.

For investors with patience, a bit of risk tolerance, and a long-term mindset, these two Canadian stocks might just be the kind that can turn a $10,000 investment into something much bigger. It won’t happen overnight, but with the right moves and a little market tailwind, the math makes sense. And in today’s market, that kind of potential is worth a second look.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

coins jump into piggy bank
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Way to Invest $7,000 in Your TFSA This Year

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in small-cap TSX stocks such as DTOL should help TFSA holders deliver outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Have $1,000 to invest for growth? These three Canadian stocks could still have a long runway to grow sales and…

Read more »

match strikes and starts a flame
Tech Stocks

2 Explosive Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

| Jitendra Parashar

As the TSX rallies, these two explosive stocks are showing no signs of slowing down, backed by solid fundamentals and…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Tech Stocks

The $28,000 TFSA Strategy That Balances Growth and Security

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $28,000 TFSA strategy must have stock holdings that balance growth and security.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks to Buy for a Decade or More of Growth

| Robin Brown

The recent market correction has created opportunities to buy high-quality TSX stocks at attractive valuations. Here are three to look…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Shopify vs Lightspeed?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

One has a proven track record while the other offers a speculative opportunity for triple-digit gains. But the Shopify vs.…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

Got $25,000? Turn it Into $250,000 of Tax-Free Income as the Loonie Rises

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock is one of the best investments for long-term growth. Let's get into why.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

3 Things You Need to Know if You Buy Descartes Systems Today

| Puja Tayal

Learn about Descartes Systems and three key factors that could encourage investors to buy its stock during a downturn.

Read more »