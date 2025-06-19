2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

If there are two Canadian stocks worth the investment, it has to be these two offering up decades of growth.

When markets feel uncertain, the idea of turning $10,000 into $100,000 sounds almost too good to be true. But every so often, certain stocks line up the right mix of growth potential, industry momentum, and financial strength to make it a real possibility. On the TSX, two Canadian stocks that stand out right now are Celestica (TSX:CLS) and ATS (TSX:ATS). Each brings something different to the table, but both could have the power to deliver serious long-term gains.

Celestica

Celestica is a global leader in electronics manufacturing and supply chain solutions. It works across industries such as aerospace, healthcare, and industrial equipment. While it’s not a flashy tech stock, it has quietly become one of the most impressive turnaround stories on the TSX. Its recent earnings beat expectations, and the Canadian stock even raised its 2025 guidance. That’s helped fuel a strong rally, with the stock climbing more than 30% in a single month following the announcement.

The Canadian stock’s recent quarterly results showed a continued increase in margins and revenue. With a market cap of about $20.7 billion, it still has room to grow. Celestica is benefiting from strong demand in its advanced technology segment and re-shoring trends as companies look to move manufacturing out of more volatile regions. As businesses invest in local, secure, and highly automated production, Celestica stands to gain.

Over time, the power of compounding takes over. If Celestica were to grow at an average annual rate of 25% over the next decade, a $10,000 investment today could realistically be worth more than $93,000. Add in a few more strong quarters or an acquisition, and you’re suddenly knocking on the door of that six-figure mark.

ATS

Then there’s ATS. This is a Canadian stock rooted in automation. It builds factory solutions for the life sciences, battery assembly, food and beverage, and clean tech sectors. With global companies racing to automate production and scale sustainable technology, ATS is in the right place at the right time. But its recent earnings report reminded investors that growth doesn’t always happen in a straight line.

ATS reported revenue of $2.5 billion for fiscal 2025, down 17% from the previous year. It also posted a loss of $0.70 per share, compared to a profit of $0.49 per share a year ago. The decline hit the Canadian stock hard. But despite the dip in revenue and earnings, ATS continues to generate strong adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and maintains a solid backlog of future work.

It’s also worth considering the starting point. With a market cap around $4.1 billion, ATS still falls in the mid-cap range, leaving plenty of room for a multi-bagger move. If the Canadian stock returns to consistent double-digit revenue growth and improves margins, it could easily see its valuation rise dramatically over the next five to ten years.

Bottom line

Of course, no Canadian stock is a sure thing. Celestica operates in a competitive space and depends on supply chain stability. ATS is exposed to cycles in capital investment and has work to do to regain investor trust. Yet both companies are backed by real demand, strong leadership, and smart positioning to benefit from key global trends.

For investors with patience, a bit of risk tolerance, and a long-term mindset, these two Canadian stocks might just be the kind that can turn a $10,000 investment into something much bigger. It won’t happen overnight, but with the right moves and a little market tailwind, the math makes sense. And in today’s market, that kind of potential is worth a second look.