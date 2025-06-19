Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 New Red Flags the CRA is Watching for Old Age Security Pensioners

3 New Red Flags the CRA is Watching for Old Age Security Pensioners

OAS payments can be an amazing income stream, but watch out for CRA warnings!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day

Source: Getty Images

For Canadian retirees, Old Age Security (OAS) can be a steady stream of support. But just because the money shows up in your account every month doesn’t mean the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) isn’t paying attention. With financial pressures rising and more Canadians relying on government benefits, the CRA has sharpened its focus on how OAS income fits into the bigger tax picture. If you’re collecting OAS, here are three new red flags the CRA is watching for, and a smart way to put that money to work without drawing unwanted attention.

Red flags

The first red flag is unreported income. While many retirees believe their OAS and Canada Pension Plan (CPP) are the only numbers that matter, that’s often not the case. More seniors are working part-time or freelancing in retirement. Others might rent out a room in their home or sell crafts online. These side hustles, even small ones, can trigger CRA attention if they aren’t declared. The agency cross-references income slips and financial accounts. If something doesn’t line up, expect a follow-up.

The second red flag is aggressive deductions or credits. Claiming large medical expenses, charitable donations, or home accessibility renovations isn’t an issue if you have the receipts. But if the claims don’t match your income or usual spending patterns, the CRA might take a closer look. This is especially true for seniors making multiple claims in one year or using unfamiliar tax advisors who promise big returns. If it looks too good to be true, it probably is, and the CRA knows it.

The third red flag is crossing the OAS clawback threshold. For 2025, if your net income is more than $90,997, you’ll start repaying part of your OAS. This recovery tax gets deducted monthly once you pass the limit. What’s tricky is that many seniors don’t realize investment gains, pensions, or even Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) withdrawals could push them over. The CRA calculates this clawback based on your total income, so it’s important to know where you stand before tax season.

Don’t panic!

While that all might sound intimidating, there’s good news, too. If you don’t need every dollar of your OAS for daily expenses, investing some of it can be a smart move. One strong choice for retirees looking for consistent income is Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN). Chartwell operates senior living communities across Canada. If there’s one industry built for long-term growth, it’s housing for an aging population.

Chartwell shares are currently trading around $18. The real estate investment trust (REIT) offers a dividend yield near 3.4%, with monthly payouts. That means you’re getting cash flow every month, which pairs nicely with how OAS arrives in your account. It’s a comfortable match for retirees looking to build a steady income stream that doesn’t fluctuate wildly with the market.

Over the past year, Chartwell has generated about $917 million in revenue and maintains a market cap just under $5 billion. The dividend stock also declared a $0.051 monthly distribution for May 2025, in line with previous months. While it’s not the highest-yielding REIT out there, it makes up for it with consistency and a business model tailored to senior needs.

Bottom line

Even small investments can add up. If you put aside $200 of your OAS each month and buy Chartwell shares, you’d start collecting dividends right away. Those dividends can be reinvested to buy more shares or withdrawn to cover lifestyle expenses. Over time, it creates a little income engine powered by real estate and demographic trends. In fact, if you invested your $8,732.04 OAS maximum payment, it could bring in almost $300 in annual income, or $24.65 monthly!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CSH.UN$17.99485$0.61$295.85Monthly$8,715.15

And because Chartwell pays a stable monthly dividend and doesn’t generate extreme capital gains, it’s less likely to push you over the OAS income threshold. As long as your total income stays below the recovery limit and you declare everything properly, the CRA should have no issue with how you use your pension. All considered, Chartwell offers a way to turn some of your pension into something steady, dependable, and built for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

investment research
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $5,000 in the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't know where to put a $5,000 investment? Consider essential stocks like this one.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Manage $35,000 in Your TFSA Investment Account During Retirement

| Andrew Walker

This strategy reduces capital risk while still providing attractive yield.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

1 Divine Dividend Stock Down 18% From 52-Week Highs for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock has to be one of the best buys for dividend income as well as future growth.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Another 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to create income for decades, invest in essential stocks like these.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

1 Infrastructure Stock Down 10% to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this top TSX stock is the perfect investment to buy right now and hold for the long haul,…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stock Market

The Best $7,000 TFSA Investments for Current Market Conditions

| Kay Ng

There is no one-size-fits-all answer for where to park your $7,000 TFSA contribution. Aim to match your TFSA strategy to…

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Still Offering Up Value

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks aren't just solid dividend payers, but undervalued at these levels.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Canadian Tire While It’s Below $200?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian Tire stock's recovery from April lows is gaining momentum. Could shares be a good buy now?

Read more »