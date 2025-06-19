Member Login
Home » Investing » Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Suncor is up 14% in the past month. Are more gains on the way?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system

Source: Getty Images

Suncor (TSX:SU) is up 14% in the past month. Investors who missed the bounce are wondering if SU stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividends and total returns.

Suncor share price

Suncor trades near $55.50 at the time of writing. The stock bounced around between $45 and $58 for most of the past year, with several surges of more than 10% followed by subsequent pullbacks of the same magnitude. Savvy traders would have made some good money on this stock over the last 12 months.

Suncor fell out of favour with investors after the pandemic when the company slashed the dividend in the early weeks of the crisis to preserve cash. The board eventually raised the dividend back to its previous level, and beyond, as oil markets recovered. A change of management at the CEO level, however, was still needed to attract investors back to the stock.

In the past two years, Suncor has made good progress on its turnaround plan. The company reduced staff, cut operating expenses, and improved safety. The business as a whole has become more efficient. In fact, Suncor reported record quarterly production, refining throughput, and retail product sales in the first quarter (Q1) 2025.

Suncor’s integrated business structure was the reason the stock used to be a darling among energy investors. Suncor is known for its oil sands operations, but it also has four refineries and operates the Petro-Canada network of retail locations across the country. When oil prices fall, crude input costs decline for the refinery, which means it can potentially earn better margins on the finished product. Sales at gas stations also tend to do well when gasoline prices fall, as people tend to take more trips and spend more on other items in the store.

With oil prices under pressure over the past year, and recently becoming volatile again, Suncor’s businesses across the full value chain should make it more stable than the pure-play oil producers.

Suncor earnings

Suncor generated net earnings of $1.69 billion in Q1 2025 compared to $1.61 billion in the same period last year. Net debt dropped to $7.56 billion from $9.55 billion. Now that net debt is below Suncor’s $8 billion target, the company plans to return 100% of excess cash to shareholders through buybacks.

Suncor already raised the dividend by 5% for 2025 when it announced the Q4 2024 results earlier in the year.

Outlook

The recent spike in oil prices is due to geopolitical threats. The risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East has oil traders worrying about supply shocks. Iran could potentially close the Strait of Hormuz, which is a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman where at least 20% of the oil supply passes on route to international markets. Analysts have varying opinions on how high the price of oil would go in this situation, but a jump to US$100 per barrel, or higher, is not out of the question.

On the fundamentals side, the analyst community is more cautious. Supply growth in non-OPEC countries, including the U.S. and Canada, and higher output from some OPEC quota cheaters have put the market in a surplus position amid tepid demand from China. Tariffs could push the U.S. economy into a recession and deepen the slump in China. The two countries are the world’s largest users of oil, so an economic downturn would put pressure on demand. Assuming the geopolitical tensions ease in the coming weeks or months, oil prices could give back their recent gains by the end of the year.

In Canada, any new pipeline capacity that gets built in the next few years to give Canadian producers access to more international buyers would be positive for Suncor.

Time to buy Suncor?

Near-term volatility is expected, but oil bulls should keep Suncor on their radar. The stock currently provides a decent 4% dividend yield, so you get paid well to ride out some turbulence. Dips would be viewed as an opportunity to add to the position.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Magna International: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Kay Ng

Depending on your risk tolerance, Magna International stock may be a weak buy, solid hold, or better left alone.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest $15,000 for Both Income and Growth

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to generate both income and growth from your portfolio? Follow this growth-today, income-tomorrow path with just three stocks.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks are reliable investments for investors seeking worry-free and growing passive income for decades.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Cheap During Tariff Turbulence and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and another cheap stock that's worth buying as Trump tariffs continue to eat away at investor confidence.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

Smart Money Moves: 3 Less-Than $10 TSX Stocks to Consider Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three price-friendly TSX stocks are lucrative prospects if you have limited capital to invest.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Dividend Stocks

1 Towering Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock is one of the best power producers out there, and with dividends as the cherry on top.

Read more »

Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $2,000 in the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn that $2,000 into even more with this top dividend stock on the TSX today.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Retirement

CPP Alone Isn’t Enough: How Dividend Stocks Can Bridge the Retirement Gap

| Kay Ng

For many Canadians, the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) is expected to be a cornerstone of retirement income. But relying on…

Read more »