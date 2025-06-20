2 Rallying TSX Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Sooner

Although they’ve rallied hard, the growth story for these two top Canadian stocks might just be getting started.

We’ve all been there – you check a stock you were eyeing, and boom, it’s already up 40% or 50% since you first thought about buying it. That sting of “I should’ve bought it” hits hard. The good news is, most growth stories aren’t over with just one rally. In fact, some TSX stocks that have surged recently still show strong momentum, supported by their improving fundamentals.

In this article, let’s look at two Canadian stocks that have been rallying, and why it still might not be too late to buy them for the long term.

G Mining Ventures stock

G Mining Ventures (TSX:GMIN) has seen a massive move lately but still has long-term potential written all over it. This gold miner has been up more than 117% in the last year and trades at $18.72 per share with a market cap of about $4.2 billion. G Mining is developing precious metals projects in Brazil and Guyana, anchored by its producing Tocantinzinho mine and the advancing Oko West project.

In the March quarter, G Mining produced over 35,500 ounces of gold at an impressive all-in sustaining cost of US$960 per ounce. Despite some seasonal rain impacting its mining activity, the company still delivered strong free cash flow of US$36 million and net profit of US$24.4 million. Notably, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) hit US$68.6 million last quarter, showing how well its ramp-up is going.

With its production expected to increase through the second half of 2025 as higher-grade ore becomes available, G Mining seems well on track to meet its annual guidance of up to 200,000 ounces. In addition, the company recently released a positive feasibility study for its Oko West project, suggesting an after-tax value of US$2.2 billion and a mine life of over 12 years.

For long-term investors seeking exposure to a fast-growing gold producer with exploration upside and strong project economics, G Mining Ventures could be a compelling stock to consider.

Aritzia stock

Another TSX stock that’s been gaining solid momentum in 2025 is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ). This company’s growth story is hard to ignore right now. The Vancouver-based apparel retailer is known for its portfolio of exclusive fashion brands and strong e-commerce platform.

Aritzia stock has surged nearly 79% over the past year and currently trades at $67.44 per share with a market cap of $7.7 billion.

In its most recent quarter (ended in February 2025), Aritzia delivered 31.3% YoY (year-over-year) sales growth with the help of strong U.S. demand and e-commerce sales. For the quarter, its adjusted earnings also shot up 156% YoY, and its adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 18% from 10.6%.

Notably, the company opened 12 new boutiques in its fiscal year 2025 (ended in February), including a flagship on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, and it’s not slowing down. With its net revenue expected to grow up to 19% in fiscal 2026, Aritzia is leaning into its growth drivers, even as U.S. tariffs add some complexity. For investors looking beyond the short-term market noise, this fashion stock has all the right ingredients for solid upside.