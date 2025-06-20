Best Stock to Buy Right Now: CGI vs Open Text?

Let’s do a compare and contrast on whether CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A) or Open Text (TSX:OTEX) is the better IT stock to buy right now.

When comparing and contrasting two leading Canadian tech stocks, it’s important to look at a number of key factors. From growth rates to underlying fundamentals, such potential holdings provide different growth trajectories and upside potential. In the Canadian IT space, I thought it would be fun to dive into two top growth stocks and see where they each stand, and which may be the better investment.

So, let’s do just that.

CGI Inc.

CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A), a Canada-based global IT and consulting services provider, has seen strong growth as companies continue to pivot toward digital transformations and AI integrations.

The company has seen strong revenue growth over the past year, with revenue surging 7.6% as of the Q2 results on a year-over-year basis, with net earrings also increasing, but at a slower rate. Notably, net earnings margin came in at just 10.7%, but CGI did note strong bookings growth. On this metric, CGI has a book-to-bill ratio of more than 110%, indicating a strong pipeline of future growth that should propel this stock higher over time.

There are some balance sheet concerns with CGI, given its net debt relative to its market cap stands at around 25%. But if the company can improve its operating efficiency and see continued cash flow and revenue growth over time, it’s possible this stock’s long-term trajectory will remain intact.

Open Text

Another top Canadian enterprise IT stock I’ve long been bullish on is Open Text (TSX:OTEX).

The company remains a leader in the legacy software space, while also transitioning toward becoming an AI powerhouse. Open Text has continued to improve its product and service offerings, and is now focusing on cloud and AI-driven solutions as its core revenue and earnings growth engine.

I do think this long-term strategy should bear fruit, but Open Text has also seen some fundamental woes of late. Subscription revenue grew, but slightly, on a year-over-year basis this past quarter. And while Open Text has seen a boost from its cloud and AI offerings, that hasn’t been enough to offset declines in its legacy business of late.

Personally, I think Open Text may be a solid long-term pick for those who believe this transformation is real and will be the lucrative shift many in the market await. And while both companies are intriguing speculative bets right now (in my view), Open Text would likely be my preferred pick as the better growth stock to own in this current environment.