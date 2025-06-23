Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Stellar REITs to Reel in Passive Income

2 Stellar REITs to Reel in Passive Income

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) and another stellar passive income play to consider reeling in this summer.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

There are some pretty stellar REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) out there that passive income investors may wish to get behind as they look poised to sustain recent gains. Indeed, it has been tough to be a REIT investor over these past few years. Even if you were paid a handsome distribution to wait, the wild waves of faltering rallies have made it tough to keep pace with the TSX Index.

Where others see dead money, though, others see an opportunity to snag a deep-value bargain. And while deep-value investing isn’t for everyone, I do think the following REITs have yields that are generous enough to warrant sticking around. So, if you’ve got an appetite for passive income and aren’t expecting all too much in the way of capital appreciation, the following pair of REITs could be worth casting a line in the water this summer.

CT REIT

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) still has a nice yield of 6% despite gaining an impressive 21% in the past year. Undoubtedly, the retail REIT isn’t the most diversified in the world, but it’s still a fantastic way to play the powerful balance sheet of Canadian Tire. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: I’d much rather own a REIT behind one wonderful, incredibly liquid business with a rich history than a diversified portfolio of mediocre and subpar tenants, some of which may not have the best credit rating in the world. Either way, CRT.UN shares have been quick to surge in recent months, and I don’t think the REIT’s hot run is close to being over.

The REIT is on a pretty impressive distribution growth streak. And as long as the payout ratio stays in a good spot, I expect the streak to continue on for years to come. With a sky-high occupancy rate and such close ties to the iconic Canadian Tire, I’d look to consider picking up a few shares anytime they fly south.

Add the likelihood of lower interest rates into the equation and CRT.UN shares really do stand out as a core REIT to stash away in a passive income portfolio for the extremely long haul. As an added bonus, the 0.85 beta makes for a slightly less correlated ride than your average TSX stock.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is another fairly cheap REIT that could be worth buying more of on the way up. Like CT REIT, SmartCentres has unique ties to a powerful, liquid retailer with most locations anchored by a Walmart.

Though it doesn’t have as much reliance on one single retailer (Walmart for Smart, Canadian Tire for CT REIT), I continue to view Smart’s top foot-traffic-driving tenant as a huge source of an economic moat. With a huge 7.3% yield and a good amount of past-year momentum (shares up 17% in the past year), I’d be inclined to add a few shares of strip mall REIT to the shopping list this summer. Perhaps it has one of the best-looking yields north of 7% right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Yielding REIT Is Trading at its Lowest Valuation in Years!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for consistent passive income? This dividend stock is a top option.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Panic! 2 Resilient Canadian Stocks Set to Soar After a Correction

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While other investors are panicking, you can sit back and relax with these two Canadian stocks.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into an $111/Month Tax-Free Income Stream

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks offer monthly dividend and high yield, helping you to generate $111/month in tax-free income.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Monthly Dividend Stock in My Portfolio I’m Not Selling Anytime Soon

| Jitendra Parashar

Are you looking for a top monthly dividend stock to buy and hold? Here’s the one I’m sticking with.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $25,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

| Sneha Nahata

By investing $25,000 in these two high-yield TSX dividend stocks, you could earn over $140 in tax-free income every month.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors should consider owning blue-chip TSX dividend stocks in a TFSA.

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 28% to Buy Now for Lifelong Income!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock might be down now, but don't count it out for long. Especially with an added dividend.

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

3 Financial Stocks to Buy With $3,000 and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Here are some financial stock ideas to diversify away from the big Canadian banks.

Read more »