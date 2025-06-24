Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Utility Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

3 Utility Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

These three utility stocks are some of the best options, especially for long-term options, and offer a valuable price!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

With market volatility back in the headlines, many investors are turning to defensive sectors for safety and income. Utilities are a classic choice. These provide essential services, tend to perform well in downturns, and often come with generous dividends. In June, three Canadian utilities stand out as screaming buys for long-term investors: Emera (TSX:EMA), Hydro One (TSX:H), and TransAlta (TSX:TA). Each offers a unique mix of stability, income, and potential upside.

Emera

Emera is a Halifax-based utility with operations across North America. It delivers electricity and natural gas to over 2.5 million customers. What makes Emera stand out is its steady focus on long-term growth. The Canadian stock recently reported strong results for the first quarter of 2025, with revenue up 33% to $2.68 billion.

Net income rose to $342 million from $312 million last year, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to $1.22 from $1.11. Emera continues to invest in cleaner energy and infrastructure, with $8.8 billion in capital spending planned through 2027. That steady investment supports its dividend, which currently yields around 4.75%. The payout ratio remains reasonable, and the dividend has grown for 17 consecutive years. At around $61 per share, the stock trades slightly below its 52-week high and offers an attractive entry point.

Hydro One

Next is Hydro One, the largest electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It serves nearly 1.5 million customers and has a regulated business model that offers dependable revenue. For the first quarter of 2025, Hydro One reported revenue of $2.1 billion, with earnings of $294 million or $0.49 per share. It also raised its dividend to $0.3331 per quarter, up from $0.2964 a year ago.

That brings the annual payout to $1.3324 per share, for a yield of about 2.7%. While the yield is lower than some peers, Hydro One makes up for it with lower risk. Its business is tightly regulated, which means consistent earnings regardless of economic conditions. At around $49 per share, it’s near all-time highs, but for conservative investors, it’s still worth buying.

TransAlta

Then there’s TransAlta, one of Canada’s largest renewable energy producers. It operates wind, hydro, solar, and natural gas power plants across Canada, the U.S., and Australia. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share, giving it a yield of roughly 1.7%.

The stock trades around $15, well below its 52-week high. While the company reported modest earnings of $70 million in the most recent quarter and a payout ratio of around 100%, it maintains long-term contracts that provide reliable cash flow. The yield compensates for slower growth and higher risk. Investors looking for income should take note.

Bottom line

Each of these Canadian stocks plays a different role. Emera offers a mix of growth and income, with expanding operations and a long dividend track record. Hydro One provides safety and predictability, backed by a regulated business and solid financials. TransAlta brings the highest yield and exposure to the growing clean energy sector, though with a bit more risk. Holding all three could give your portfolio a well-rounded boost of stability and income — one that could bring in $1,213.12 in annual income if investing $10,000 in each stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EMA$60.93164$2.90$475.60Quarterly$9,991.02
H$48.92204$1.33$271.32Quarterly$9,979.68
TA$15666$0.70$466.20Monthly$9,990

Utilities don’t usually make headlines, but that’s part of the appeal. In uncertain times, consistency is valuable. These Canadian stocks aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel; instead, they deliver power, pay dividends, and make strategic moves to stay relevant. In a market where so many stocks feel shaky, that’s exactly the kind of investment many Canadians are looking for right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Loblaw vs Metro?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw stock and Metro stock are two strong options for investors, but which is the better buy?

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

A $10,000 Investment Approach for the Next Five Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $10,000 to invest, these stocks could support a strong long-term growth portfolio.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the Stocks Going Ex-Dividend in June 2025

| Demetris Afxentiou

Attention, dividend investors! Here are some of the great stocks going ex-dividend in June to add to your income portfolio!

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Fortis You Should Own to Get 1,000 in Yearly Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

Fortis’s reliable dividend payments make it a top income stock. It projects annual dividend growth of 4-6% through 2029.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $10,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks for the Next Decade

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how you can pick the perfect Canadian dividend stocks to buy now and hold for years in your portfolio.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap But Excellent Dividend Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued TSX dividend stocks such as Pembina could help you generate outsized gains in 2025.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Building a $14,000 TFSA That Balances Income and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want a long-term growth portfolio that offers income? Then consider these top Canadian stocks.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Stellar REITs to Reel in Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) and another stellar passive income play to consider reeling in this summer.

Read more »