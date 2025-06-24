A $10,000 Investment Approach for the Next Five Years

Investing $10,000 today with a five-year outlook requires more than just picking the hottest stock. It means thinking about how to balance growth, stability, and income. With markets constantly shifting, a thoughtful mix of Canadian stocks can go a long way. One strategy is to combine a high-growth tech name, a solid income-generating telecom, and a blue-chip bank. That’s where these three come in.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is the growth engine of this approach. It powers online stores for millions of merchants worldwide and continues to evolve in the e-commerce space. As of its most recent earnings report, Shopify reported revenue of US$1.9 billion for the first quarter of 2025, up 23% from the year before. It posted net income of US$234 million, or US$0.36 per share, matching analyst expectations. While the Canadian stock has matured since its early days, it’s still investing in artificial intelligence (AI) and expanding partnerships with big names to stay ahead of the curve.

At a recent price of around $146 per share, Shopify remains below its 52-week high of about $183. That gives it some room to run. While it doesn’t pay a dividend, the Canadian stock is ideal for those looking for long-term capital appreciation. Over five years, a rebound in tech valuations or further e-commerce growth could deliver impressive gains for patient investors. It’s the kind of stock you tuck away in a tax-free savings account and leave alone.

TELUS

Now let’s talk about TELUS (TSX:T). It’s one of Canada’s largest telecom providers, delivering wireless, internet, and health data services across the country. In the first quarter of 2025, TELUS reported revenue of $5.1 billion, up 3.1% year over year. Its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.26, ahead of analyst estimates. TELUS also added 179,000 mobile customers and continued to expand its fibre optic and 5G networks.

What makes TELUS attractive is its dividend. It currently offers a yield of about 6.4%, which means you’d earn around $192 annually on a $3,000 investment. That’s not bad for a stable Canadian stock with consistent cash flow and a growing presence in digital health services. TELUS helps offset the volatility that might come with Shopify, giving your portfolio a bit of income and reliability.

BMO

Rounding out the trio is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), one of Canada’s Big Six banks and a cornerstone of many Canadian portfolios. It recently reported solid results for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.62 per share, slightly up from $2.59 a year earlier. Revenue rose 9% to $8.7 billion, with strength in both personal and commercial banking, as well as wealth management.

BMO also recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.63 per share, bringing its yield to about 4.5%. It has a long history of dividend growth and a strong capital position, making it a great pick for investors who want income with lower risk. Over five years, even modest price appreciation combined with reinvested dividends can compound into meaningful returns. A $3,500 investment brings both peace of mind and cash flow.

Bottom line

By splitting your $10,000 investment roughly as $3,500 in Shopify, $3,000 in TELUS, and $3,500 in BMO, you create a mix of risk and reward. Shopify offers high upside. TELUS provides steady income. BMO adds stability and dependable dividends. This blend gives your portfolio room to grow while cushioning some of the shocks that might come with a more aggressive strategy.

In five years, this approach could offer a strong total return. If Shopify continues to grow, TELUS maintains its dividend, and BMO keeps delivering solid earnings, you’ll be in a good position. It won’t be without ups and downs, but by balancing growth and income, this $10,000 plan is built to last.