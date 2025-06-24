Member Login
Home » Investing » A $14,000 TFSA Approach for Different Economic Scenarios

A $14,000 TFSA Approach for Different Economic Scenarios

If you have $14,000 to invest, these are some of the best options out there.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

With so many Canadians juggling interest rate hikes and housing stress, it’s no wonder investors want a smart, flexible strategy for their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Putting $14,000 to work in today’s unpredictable economy means thinking ahead. No one knows if we’ll face a recession, a stagflationary squeeze, a boom in growth stocks, or a steady recovery. But you can prepare for all four. With the right mix of stocks, your TFSA can thrive no matter where the economy heads next.

Recession protection

Let’s start with recession protection. In downturns, defensive sectors like utilities and transportation can offer stability. Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a regulated utility that generates steady income from electricity and gas distribution. It has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years. In its latest quarter, Fortis reported revenue of $3.3 billion, up from $2.6 billion the year before. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.85, beating estimates. It’s the kind of stock that hums along when the rest of the market is under pressure.

Alongside it, Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) gives you exposure to a transport company with economic resilience. It moves everything from grain to consumer goods, and while volumes may dip during a recession, its network is essential to Canadian trade. CN reported net income of $1.3 billion in its most recent quarter, with EPS of $1.92, making it another stable choice.

Go for growth

Now shift to the growth play. If the economy picks up speed, small-cap tech stocks can shine. Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) has been quietly expanding in Europe as a spin-off from Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). It focuses on vertical market software and has delivered strong results. The acquisitive company’s most recent quarter saw revenue grow 16% year over year to €355.6 million. Net income rose 37%. It reinvests profits into more acquisitions, fuelling compound growth.

Constellation Software, its parent company, also deserves a spot. With a track record of acquiring dozens of smaller software firms every year, it has built a fortress of cash flow. While shares aren’t cheap, its disciplined strategy has led to consistent long-term gains. Growth-focused investors could see meaningful returns over a decade or more.

Stagflation station

Stagflation is trickier. When inflation stays high but growth stalls, producers and defensive retailers often do better. Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is a global fertilizer producer with strong pricing power. If food costs keep rising, so does demand for its products. Though it saw softer results earlier in the year, higher commodity prices could bring that strength back. Its dividend yield also adds a layer of income.

Loblaw (TSX:L), Canada’s biggest grocery chain, fits well in this scenario too. It can pass higher prices onto consumers and still maintain steady traffic. While not a high-growth name, it’s the kind of Canadian stock that holds firm when shoppers pull back elsewhere.

Recovery

Lastly, a recovery phase calls for exposure to sectors tied to economic expansion. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of the largest energy companies in the country. In its latest quarter, CNQ reported earnings of $1.9 billion with free cash flow of $2.4 billion. CNQ pays a strong dividend and benefits from rising oil prices and increased global demand.

For balance, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) offers exposure to clean energy. It owns hydroelectric, wind, and solar assets across the globe. Its most recent results showed $1.3 billion in revenue and continued growth in renewable capacity. As more governments invest in green infrastructure, BEP.UN stands to benefit.

Bottom line

To put this plan into action, divide your $14,000 TFSA across these four themes. Allocate $4,000 to recession protection with Fortis and Canadian National. Put $3,000 into Topicus and $2,000 into Constellation for growth. For stagflation, assign $2,000 between Nutrien and Loblaw. And for recovery, use the final $3,000 across CNQ and BEP.UN.

This isn’t diversification for its own sake; it’s about building a TFSA that adjusts to the real world. Whether the economy booms, busts, or stalls out in between, this portfolio covers all the bases. It’s a smart way to keep your investments steady while letting each market shift work in your favour.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Natural Resources, Constellation Software, Fortis, and Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

