Member Login
Home » Investing » These 2 AI Stocks to Buy Combine Value and Next-Level Growth

These 2 AI Stocks to Buy Combine Value and Next-Level Growth

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and another great AI play that’s getting cheap at these levels.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.

Source: Getty Images

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom is worth investing in if you’re a young TFSA investor who’s looking to build transformative wealth. And while the potentially revolutionary secular growth theme could pick up the pace once agents, robotics, and all the sort (and even artificial general intelligence (or AGI) as more firms prepare for it) transform the way we all live and work, investors shouldn’t expect the road higher to be any less bumpy.

Indeed, corrections, pullbacks, and crashes can and probably will happen when too many euphoric investors flood into a given name. Indeed, the broad tech sector is still recovering from a first-half correction. If you’re looking to invest for the long haul, I’d say get used to such corrections and have plenty of dry powder on the sidelines to buy the dip. Of course, not every pullback is going to enjoy a V-shaped rebound.

We’re sure to witness all sorts of shapes. In any case, the key point for Canadian AI investors is to be cautious when the AI trade gets a tad overheated in the near term. We can have scenarios whereby a certain stock or theme is overhyped and overvalued in the short term, but actually undervalued and underestimated over the long haul (think 10–20 years). For young TFSA investors, the key takeaway is to play the long game and not let any near-term volatility get you down. Also, a strong stomach would always help. In this piece, we’ll check in on two AI companies that are cheap.

Apple

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock can’t catch a break this year as it deals with uncertainties from Trump tariffs and an AI plan that’s seemingly a few years behind the pack. In any case, I think it’s an absolute mistake to discount Apple’s late entry into the AI game. Arguably, the company is not late. It’s just raising the bar to a level that I think could eventually become the industry standard.

In an era of AI hallucinations and all the sort, the quality factor is, by far, the most important. What good is a “thinking” (or reasoning) model if it’s going to use up all that energy just to spit out a less-than-stellar, or worse, a poor, inaccurate result? Either way, I’m sticking with Apple. It’s an AI bargain as far as I’m concerned, and it probably won’t be stuck in the penalty box for too long a duration.

Adobe

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a creativity software innovator that’s at high risk of disruption as AI models aim to create beautiful images and videos with just a short prompt. Why stay subscribed to Adobe’s service when you could just use Dall-E or some other sophisticated AI image generator or editor?

Though Firefly is an interesting model, I think many investors are severely underestimating it, even writing it off as it makes its mark on the creative AI scene. If there’s a tailored model that’s attached to an already powerful platform, I believe the economic moat could prove more resilient than others may realize. Either way, don’t count this horse out of the AI race just yet, as it’s just getting started. With a “computational photography” app now available, it’ll be interesting to see how the creative AI landscape shifts in 2025 and 2026.

At around 24.2 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), shares of ADBE look to be entering deep value territory.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Adobe and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

An investor uses a tablet
Tech Stocks

3 Unstoppable Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are speculative bets. These three can certainly be bought for the long term.

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

These Quality Canadian Stocks Are Trading at 52-Week Lows

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX tech stocks such as DCBO are trading near 52-week lows in June 2025. But is Docebo stock a good…

Read more »

path road success business
Tech Stocks

The $5,000 Investment Approach That Targets Future Leaders

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a very intriguing growth stock.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Tech Stocks

Building a $25,000 Tech Stock Portfolio That Could Thrive for a Decade

| Jitendra Parashar

With strong earnings and smart growth strategies, these two tech stocks could reward patient investors handsomely over time.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Tech Stocks

3 Technology Sector Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Investing in Constellation Software stock, Descartes Systems, and another high-flying TSX tech stock could make you richer and happier

Read more »

taiwan semiconductor tsmc fabrication of semiconductor chip wafers_tsmc
Tech Stocks

Meet the Monster Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Jitendra Parashar

From AI to aerospace, this TSX winner keeps surprising investors with solid growth.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Tech Stocks

Shopify, Lightspeed, and WELL Health: Are They Good Buys Today?

| Sneha Nahata

While broader markets have rallied, Shopify, Lightspeed, and WELL Health stocks haven't followed suit, showing weaker performance.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there are two Canadian stocks worth the investment, it has to be these two offering up decades of growth.

Read more »