Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Investing in undervalued tech stocks such as Vitalhub should help you generate outsized gains over the next two years.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.

Source: Getty Images

While the TSX Index hovers near record highs, several companies across various sectors are trading at attractive valuations. In this article, I have identified two cheap tech stocks Canadian investors should add to their watchlist in June 2025. Let’s see why I’m bullish on these undervalued stocks right now.

Is this TSX tech stock undervalued?

Valued at a market cap of $241 million, Alithya Group (TSX:ALYA) provides information technology services and solutions. It is a Canadian technology consulting firm providing enterprise transformation, strategic consulting, and digital services across North America and internationally.

Alithya specializes in enterprise resource planning, cloud infrastructure, AI and machine learning, cybersecurity, and legacy system modernization, serving financial services, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and other sectors through proprietary solutions and partnerships with Microsoft, Oracle, and Salesforce.

In fiscal Q4 (ended in March), Alithya reported revenue of $125.3 million, representing a 4% year-over-year increase. It reported a record gross margin of 36.8% and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin of 14.4%, the company’s highest profitability levels to date.

Alithya’s transformation strategy centers on enterprise application modernization, leveraging data and AI capabilities to drive client efficiencies. This approach has proven resilient even during economic uncertainty, as these mission-critical investments continue to deliver business value for clients.

Strategic acquisitions have enhanced Alithya’s competitive positioning. The recent eVerge acquisition expands Oracle and Salesforce capabilities while adding smart shoring capacity in India, complementing the successful XRM Vision integration completed earlier.

These combinations have already generated new business opportunities that neither entity could pursue independently, including Microsoft Project Operations implementations for provincial government agencies and global payments companies.

With net debt-to-EBITDA below two times and strong cash generation, Alithya maintains financial flexibility for additional strategic acquisitions.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock expect it to expand adjusted earnings per share from $0.14 in 2024 to $0.45 in 2029. If ALYA stock is priced at 10 times forward earnings, which is relatively cheap, it should almost double in the next three years.

Is this health-tech stock still a good buy?

Valued at $600 million by market capitalization, Vitalhub (TSX:VHI) stock has returned nearly 600% over the last five years. Vitalhub is a Canadian healthcare technology company specializing in mission-critical information systems for hospitals, mental health facilities, long-term care, and community health organizations. Its solutions include electronic health records (EHR), patient flow management, case management, and workforce automation platforms across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Vitalhub represents an attractive investment opportunity due to several factors. It operates in the rapidly growing digital health sector, with strong recurring revenue streams. Moreover, its long-term software maintenance and support contracts provide it with financial stability.

Vitalhub’s specialized focus on healthcare creates significant switching costs, as providers become deeply integrated with its workflows and data systems, which ensures customer retention.

The company’s growth strategy focuses on expanding into North America, targeting the larger U.S. healthcare market. Strategic acquisitions continually expand their product portfolios and geographic reach, while innovative solutions, such as SHIFT AI for workforce management and home health monitoring platforms, position them for future growth.

Vitalhub benefits from network economies as more healthcare providers join its ecosystem, increasing platform value for all users. A diversified product suite serves multiple healthcare segments, from mental health (TREAT platform) to long-term care (Vitals Software), reducing market concentration risk.

The recurring revenue model, combined with cross-selling opportunities to existing clients and continuous product innovation, including AI-driven analytics, creates multiple growth vectors that make VitalHub an appealing healthcare technology investment.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock expect it to expand adjusted earnings per share from $0.11 in 2024 to $0.41 in 2027. If VHI stock is priced at 35 times forward earnings, which is reasonable, it should gain over 30% over the next 18 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vitalhub. The Motley Fool recommends Microsoft, Oracle, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two growth stocks are both unbelievably cheap and have significant long-term potential, making them some of the best to…

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Lightspeed Commerce While it’s Below $20?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want a long-term investment that could turn into a multi-bagger? Lightspeed stock could be that option.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

These 2 AI Stocks to Buy Combine Value and Next-Level Growth

| Joey Frenette

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and another great AI play that's getting cheap at these levels.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Tech Stocks

3 Unstoppable Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are speculative bets. These three can certainly be bought for the long term.

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

These Quality Canadian Stocks Are Trading at 52-Week Lows

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX tech stocks such as DCBO are trading near 52-week lows in June 2025. But is Docebo stock a good…

Read more »

path road success business
Tech Stocks

The $5,000 Investment Approach That Targets Future Leaders

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a very intriguing growth stock.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Tech Stocks

Building a $25,000 Tech Stock Portfolio That Could Thrive for a Decade

| Jitendra Parashar

With strong earnings and smart growth strategies, these two tech stocks could reward patient investors handsomely over time.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Tech Stocks

3 Technology Sector Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Investing in Constellation Software stock, Descartes Systems, and another high-flying TSX tech stock could make you richer and happier

Read more »